Thanh Hoá, Laos’ Houaphanh carry out defence exchange activities

THANH HÓA – The armed forces of the north-central province of Thanh Hoá and its Lao neighbouring province of Houaphanh engaged in a defence exchange programme on Sunday and Monday, marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People's Defence Festival (December 22).

The two-day event saw medical personnel from both sides offering free check-ups and medicines to nearly 450 border residents in the two provinces. It also featured the handover of 70 sets of gifts to needy families and students as well as tree-planting and border-marker-painting activities.

The provinces took the occasion to sign a defence exchange pact that stresses the reinforcement of their traditional friendship and all-round collaboration, contributing to practically fostering their countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation. They will further team up in the fields of politics and diplomacy, while raising the awareness of their officials, Party members, and people, particularly the youth, of the Việt Nam-Laos and Thanh Hoá-Houaphanh ties.

The sides will also launch regular and ad hoc exchanges of information on defence, security, and political matters, with the Thanh Hoá Military Command further working with Houaphanh to organise training sessions on political and military topics for officers and village officials and supporting the Houaphanh Military Command in the maintenance and repair of weapons and equipment. – VNS