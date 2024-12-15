Party chief pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm paid his respect to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 in the President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site inside the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Sunday morning on the occasion of 70 years since the late leader lived and worked at the Palace.

Lâm offered incense to President Hồ Chí Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, who devoted his whole life to the glorious revolutionary career of the Party, nation and people.

Writing in the book of memories at the site, he stated that the President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site inside the Presidential Palace, a National Special Relic, epitomised the spiritual essence of the nation. "Every corner here reflects the profound legacy of a leader who dedicated his life to independence, freedom, and the happiness of the people. This space reveals the simplicity and timeless greatness of a leader admired not only by the Vietnamese people but also by the world. Visiting this site feels like returning home, evoking closeness, warmth, and an enduring connection with Uncle Hồ."

The General Secretary emphasised that the relic site, where President Hồ Chí Minh lived and worked 70 years ago, remained a source of inspiration, instilling patriotism, solidarity, and resilience in successive generations. The exhibits and stories preserved here reminded future generations to live and contribute in a manner worthy of his legacy, he noted.

The Party chief talked to staff at the site, praising their dedication to preserving and promoting the historical and cultural value of the relics. He noted that their efforts ensured both domestic and international visitors could feel the presence of President Hồ Chí Minh in every aspect of the site.

Reflecting on President Hồ Chí Minh’s will, Lâm highlighted the leader’s ultimate wish for a united, peaceful, independent, democratic, and prosperous Việt Nam, contributing to the global revolutionary cause. He affirmed that while some of these aspirations had been realised, efforts to fulfil the remaining goals continued in earnest.

On December 19, 1954, following the victory of the resistance war against French colonialism, President Hồ Chí Minh returned from the Việt Bắc revolutionary base to live and work at the Presidential Palace. Over the past 70 years, his legacy remains vividly present in every artefact and corner of the site.

The relic site, housing a wealth of historical documents, artefacts, and stories, which have been carefully preserved, provides a unique and authentic insight into President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career, ideology, morality, and lifestyle. — VNS