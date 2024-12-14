Central Military Commission, Defence Ministry pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence paid homage to and reported the army’s achievements to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on December 14, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

The event was chaired by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the commission, and Minister of National Defence.

Reporting on the VPA's 80-year achievements, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the commission's Standing Board, and Chairman of the VPA’s General Department of Politics, said that under the absolute and direct leadership over all aspects by the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the guidance and training of President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as with the support of the Vietnamese people, and the patriotism and military strategy of the nation, the VPA had joined hands with the entire Party and people to surmount countless challenges to secure great victories in the struggle for national liberation, the building and safeguarding of the socialist Fatherland, and the fulfilment of glorious international missions.

He stated that the VPA had always been the core force in safeguarding the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. It had protected the Party, State, people, and socialist regime, and also excelled in its roles as a combat force, a working force, and a production force. In all circumstances, VPA officers and soldiers remained steadfast, united, and ready to overcome difficulties and fulfil all their duties.

In recognition of its extraordinary accomplishments over the past eight decades, the army has been honoured with the Gold Star Order – the highest honour of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam – five times, the first-class Military Exploit Order once, the first-class Labour Order twice, and numerous other noble rewards from the Party and State.

Quyết said to continue their exemplary service contributing to the country’s progress into a new era of the nation's rise, military leaders, commanders, and personnel pledge to stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, Party, State and people, and steadfast in the goals, ideals and path toward socialism chosen by the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, and the people.

They would also maintain high revolutionary alertness, keep a good grasp and precise assessment of the situation, and successfully deal with any circumstance to firmly protect national independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Besides, focus would also be put on improving the quality of training, exercise, education and training to ensure combat readiness; building a clean and strong Party organisation of the army; and building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army of the people.

At the ceremony, participants laid wreaths in tribute and paid their respect to President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNS