Three former high-ranking officials disciplined for violations of duties and Party regulations

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo convened on Friday to address disciplinary actions against Party members found in violation of Party and State regulations.

Following recommendations from the Central Inspection Commission, the Politburo announced decisions on disciplinary measures for several senior officials.

Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, former Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation, and Prime Minister, was found to have violated Party and State regulations during his tenure.

His misconduct involved failing to implement his assigned duties on anti-corruption, breaching the Party's code of conduct, and setting a poor example of responsibility. These violations led to serious consequences and damaged the reputation of the Party and the State.

Trương Thị Mai, a former Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairwoman of the Party Central Commission for Mass Mobilisation, was also found to have breached Party and State regulations.

Her misconduct involved abuse of power in personnel management and setting a poor example of responsibility, leading to serious consequences and damages to the reputation of the Party and the State.

Trương Hòa Binh, former Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Delegation, and Standing Deputy Prime Minister, was cited for negligence in leadership, failure to implement his assigned duties on anti-corruption and setting a poor example of responsibility, leading to serious consequences and damages to the reputation of the Party and the State.

Based on the severity, nature, and impact of these violations, the Politburo has decided:

Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Trương Hòa Bình received Party disciplinary warnings. Trương Thị Mai received a Party disciplinary reprimand.

The Politburo has urged relevant authorities to implement corresponding administrative disciplinary actions promptly and consistently with Party decisions. — VNS