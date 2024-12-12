PM calls on National Defence Academy to reach global standards

HÀ NỘI — The National Defence Academy should develop itself into a regional training and research centre by 2030 and a globally-recognised institution by 2045, aligning with the heroic stature of the Vietnamese military and people, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said.

Visiting and having a working session with the academy on December 12 on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam's People Army (VPA) and 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival, the Government leader commended the academy’s significant role in training and cultivating senior officials of the Party, State and armed forces as well as contributing to military scientific research and national defence diplomacy over the past 48 years of its development.

PM Chính underlined the VPA’s heroic legacy, stressing its commitment to the Party, the people, and national defence. He also stressed the army's ongoing transformation that focuses on building a streamlined, revolutionary, disciplined, elite, and modern force.

The defence academy, he said, has consistently upheld and effectively implemented the directives, policies, and principles of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence. Through its unwavering commitment, the academy has achieved significant accomplishments, cementing its role as a cornerstone of Việt Nam's military education and strategic development.

Given the increasingly complicated and unpredictable developments in the global and regional situation, PM Chính noted that challenges and opportunities are intertwined, with difficulties and obstacles outweighing the advantages. He stressed that the mission of building and safeguarding the nation faces numerous challenges, placing heavy responsibilities on the military, including the National Defence Academy.

Pointing several key directions for the academy, he urged it to enhance strategic advisory capabilities, engage in the Party and State’s policies and guidelines, building a strong Party organisation, and improve the leadership and combativeness capacity of the Party and Party members.

Due attention must be given to fine-tuning the quality of research and forecast work so as to map out a rational strategy for national development, he said, calling on the academy to better training quality, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen international cooperation.

The PM also stressed the importance of effectively carrying out the Party and State’s foreign policy, contributing to promoting military ties with powers, strategic partners, other ASEAN members and traditional friend nations, combating internal ideological challenges, and participating in international training collaboration that promote mutual understanding between nations.

He noted that the academy should actively participate in the struggle to thwart plots and schemes aimed at undermining the Party, State and army while promoting internal political protection and security, and combating “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” within the organisation.

PM Chính affirmed that the Party, State, and Government always facilitate the National Defence Academy's development into a modern centre for training and military research which is on par with leading institutions in the region and the world.

He expressed his confidence that the academy will continue to renew, make significant breakthroughs, and excel in fulfilling the tasks entrusted by the Party, State, Government, army, and people, contributing increasingly to the national construction and protection cause.

Throughout its development journey, the academy has been presented numerous prestigious awards, including the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces in the renovation period, Hồ Chí Minh Order, and two First-Class Independence Orders. — VNA/VNS