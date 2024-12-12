PM directs ministries, sectors to prioritise responsibility in apparatus streamlining

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has told ministries, sectors and agencies to prioritise responsibility and place national interests above all else in streamlining the Government apparatus.

The downsizing must be done in line with Việt Nam’s circumstances, while taking into account international best practices, Chính said. He made the remarks in Hà Nội on Thursday morning, when he chaired a meeting on streamlining the political system’s organisational structure for greater effectiveness and efficiency.

The reorganisation of the administrative structure is aiming to create a more streamlined system by reducing administrative layers, minimising intermediaries and strengthening local levels, but the overhaul must also be effective and efficient itself.

“The process should not reduce functions or responsibilities; rather, it may involve adding tasks to organisations, ensuring they remain effective,” he said.

Applying the digital transformation to public administration should also be promoted to tackle petty corruption, he noted.

During the restructuring process, Chính directed the ministries, sectors and agencies to combat the influence of interest groups and personal gain.

He called for improved ideological work for civil servants and workers, alongside the development of policies that guarantee their legal rights and benefits.

“Restructuring should not disrupt the ongoing tasks of ministries, sectors and agencies, which must continue to advance and complete their work as planned,” he added.

Concerning State-owned corporations and enterprises, he directed the classification of enterprises and the development of a restructuring plan that ensures effective State management while enhancing operational efficiency.

Relevant laws should also be reviewed and refined to ensure a greater delegation of responsibilities to enterprises, he said.

Chính assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs to continue providing guidance and support to ministries, ministerial-level agencies and Government agencies in finalising their streamlining proposals.

The proposals will be integrated into a comprehensive Government plan for submission to the appropriate authorities, ensuring both timeliness and quality as requirements.

In his closing remarks, the PM acknowledged and showed appreciation for the contributions of participants.

He asked that the results of the meeting be communicated to ministries, sectors and agencies to serve as a foundation for refining their proposals under the direction of the deputy prime ministers assigned to oversee them.

A report given at the meeting revealed that in response to a Central Steering Committee directive, the Government and its ministries and agencies have rapidly implemented the overhaul of the political system’s organisational structure to be more streamlined and efficient.

Ministries and agencies have largely completed their proposals of reorganisation of their structures thus far.

The Government steering committee, on summarising the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, has issued a plan to guide the restructuring of the Government’s organisational framework.

Under the plan, eight ministries and ministerial-level agencies will remain the same, while 14 ministries and agencies will be restructured or merged.

After the reorganisation, the system will consist of 13 ministries and four ministerial-level agencies (a reduction of five ministries), along with four Government agencies (a reduction of four agencies).

There will also be a reduction by 15-20 per cent of the units within ministries, ministerial-level agencies and Government bodies.

At the meeting, the steering committee reviewed the progress made since the first meeting on streamlining and the tasks ahead, discussing a draft report on restructuring the Government apparatus.

The committee also reviewed a draft report from the Government on the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW, as well as the restructuring of Party bodies' organisation within ministries, sectors and Government agencies.

The steering committee also examined a proposal from the Government regarding the development of a decree on policies for civil servants and employees made redundant after the reorganisation of the political system’s structure.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the management of public finances and assets as well as State-owned enterprises’ involvement in the restructuring process.

Based on the discussions, the steering committee will finalise its proposals and present them to the Politburo and the Central Steering Committee for review. — VNS