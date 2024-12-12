PM confirms Việt Nam's commitment to human rights education at national conference

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam’s steadfast commitment to protecting and promoting human rights through education during his keynote address at the national conference on human rights education in Hà Nội yesterday.

He said that human rights serve as both the means and the ultimate goal of national development, highlighting their crucial role in realising Việt Nam’s vision for prosperity and progress.

The conference, organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, was connected virtually to all 63 provinces and cities nationwide.

It coincided with the 76th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the fifth phase of the Human Rights Education Programme endorsed by the UN Human Rights Council.

In his speech, PM Chính praised the event’s alignment with World Human Rights Day, noting its significance in showcasing Việt Nam’s dedication to human rights education on a global stage.

He outlined the nation’s goals to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045, underscoring that human rights are integral to achieving these milestones.

The Prime Minister indicated three key areas for advancing human rights in Việt Nam.

He emphasised the need for citizens to live safe, healthy and prosperous lives, recognising human rights as essential to national development.

He also pointed out that the protection of and education on human rights is a collective responsibility, involving collaboration across all sectors, with leadership from the Party, management by the State and participation from the public.

Chính also highlighted the importance of integrating human rights education into the national education system, with schools, families and society working together to promote lifelong learning.

The PM reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent approach to human rights, rooted in practical actions and policies, particularly those that ensure social welfare.

He invoked late President Hồ Chí Minh’s Declaration of Independence, which enshrined the inalienable rights to life, liberty and happiness - principles that have been incorporated into the Party’s platform and Việt Nam’s 2013 Constitution.

He said that human rights are central to national development, serving as both a guiding principle and an outcome of progress, calling for inclusive policies prioritising fairness and equal access to education, healthcare and social welfare to ensure that no one is left behind.

The people of Việt Nam should experience progressively more prosperous and happy lives each year, he stated.

PM Chính expressed confidence in Việt Nam’s unity and determination, emphasising the need for collective efforts across the political system, public institutions and communities to achieve the nation's human rights goals.

The conference brought together representatives from Party committees, the National Assembly, ministries, socio-political organisations, provincial leaders and educational institutions nationwide.

Reports presented at the event reviewed seven years of progress in implementing Government directives on human rights education and laid the groundwork for the next phase of the programme beyond 2025.

In recent years, Việt Nam has made significant progress in human rights protection and education, improving both the material and spiritual well-being of its people.

According to the UNDP Human Development Report, Việt Nam's Human Development Index rose eight places in 2024, ranking 107th out of 193 countries.

Its happiness index also increased by 11 places, reaching 54th out of 143 countries.

Việt Nam's Sustainable Development Goals index also improved by one place, ranking 54th out of 166 countries.

Việt Nam is an active member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term. — VNS