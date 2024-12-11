Caracas meeting celebrates Việt Nam-Venezuela diplomatic relations

BUENOS AIRES — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela held a meeting in Caracas on December 11 to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Việt Nam (December 18, 1989 – 2024) and review glorious milestones in bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

Addressing the event, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto highlighted the strong and growing traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two nations. He stressed that over the past more than three decades, despite the challenging global and regional landscape, the two sides have continuously maintained and deepened their solidarity, friendship and cooperation for the benefit of people in each country and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world as a whole.

Pinto underlined that the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Government and people of Venezuela always treasure the ties with Việt Nam, affirming that his country always keeps the door open for cooperation with Việt Nam across all fields, especially in areas such as oil, agriculture, telecommunications, tourism, and science and technology. He also emphasised Venezuela’s interest in learning from Việt Nam's experience in building socialism.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ thanked the Venezuelan leaders and people for their warm sentiments and solidarity, underlining the Vietnamese Party and State’s high evaluation of the legacy of friendship established by late President Hugo Chávez and Việt Nam's past leaders. He reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to tightening and deepening the sound traditional friendship with Venezuela, promoting the strengths of each side, and contributing to the development of the two countries on the basis of solidarity, closeness of views on international issues, and common interests in the process of national construction and development.

The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy and the administration of Caracas launched a photo exhibition spotlighting the land and people of Việt Nam and 35 years of Việt Nam-Venezuela relations, featuring nearly 100 photos provided by Việt Nam's Ministry of Information and Communications.

The Mayor of Caracas, Carmen Mernéndez, praised the exhibition as an opportunity for Venezuelans to learn more about Việt Nam's achievements and its cultural heritage. She noted that Caracas and Hà Nội are working on an agreement to boost cooperation between the two capitals in the future.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the Vietnamese embassy hosted a range of cultural events, including traditional dance performances, music, and culinary showcases, giving Venezuelan friends a taste of Việt Nam's rich traditions. — VNS