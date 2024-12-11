NA Standing Committee reviews reforms to streamline governance and protect worker rights

HÀ NỘI — Reforms to streamline the political system while safeguarding the rights and welfare of officials, civil servants and workers were a focal point during the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s review of the November 2024 citizen engagement report yesterday.

Hoàng Anh Công, Deputy Head of the Ombudsman Committee, emphasised strong public support for these reforms, calling them an urgent necessity and a critical step toward achieving the 13th National Congress Resolution of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He noted that voters viewed the restructuring as a vital move to revitalise the nation's development, ensuring efficient governance while addressing the concerns of those affected by the changes.

Voters also commended the increasingly democratic and innovative activities of the National Assembly and its Standing Committee, particularly during the 8th session. This session marked a notable shift towards concise legislative practices, emphasising decentralisation, administrative reform, and innovation while moving away from the outdated mindset of 'prohibiting what cannot be controlled'.

However, citizens voiced concerns about several pressing issues, including malpractice in land auctions, the rise in business dissolutions, worker layoffs, early social insurance withdrawals, and recent fires causing significant losses of life and property.

In response, the Ombudsman Committee proposed stronger oversight of land auctions to prevent inflated bidding and market manipulation. The Ministry of Health also had to intensify food safety inspections, particularly in communal kitchens and cafeterias.

Speaking during discussions on the citizen engagement report, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn lauded the passage of 18 laws, which addressed complex and unprecedented challenges with strong consensus among deputies.

Key highlights included amendments to the Law on Public Investment, which aimed to resolve pressing practical issues swiftly.

“These new regulations mark a significant shift from traditional management-oriented approaches to frameworks that encourage innovation, reduce administrative burdens, cut costs, and foster a more conducive environment for businesses and citizens,” he said.

The chairman also remarked on Việt Nam’s impressive socio-economic performance, with the country on track for a 7 per cent growth rate in 2024 and all 15 socio-economic targets achieved, some even exceeding expectations.

“This is the strongest growth we’ve seen in over a decade, laying the groundwork for Việt Nam to prepare for 2025 and the upcoming 14th National Party Congress,” he said.

The 8th session also saw bold initiatives, such as allocating 5 per cent of budgetary savings towards eliminating makeshift and dilapidated housing, as a collaborative effort between the government and society to address this urgent issue.

In response to growing public concerns about e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, the NA voted to ban their production and trade, aligning with voters' expectations for a healthier community.

Deputy Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh called for stronger public communication to build consensus around political and economic reforms, especially as these measures could affect individual rights and interests.

She stressed the need to focus on reorganising personnel and improving workforce quality to meet the demands of the modern era.

Thanh highlighted the importance of fair and comprehensive policies to support those affected by restructuring and downsizing, including civil servants, public employees, and workers.

“Our economy and budget today are far more robust than in the past, giving us the means to care for those affected. While the primary goal is to streamline operations for national development, we must also ensure that those impacted share in the benefits of progress,” she said.

She proposed introducing stronger mechanisms to encourage early retirement among senior employees, creating opportunities for younger, better-trained officials.

Thanh cautioned against the trend of skilled public sector workers moving to the private sector, which might leave less capable individuals in critical public roles.

Thanh urged the incorporation of these recommendations into the citizen engagement report, advocating for a balanced and forward-looking approach to political system reform.

Concluding the session, Deputy NA Chairman Trần Quang Phương urged the report to provide more specific details and reflect voters' concerns about public infrastructure, housing shortages, and urban issues like congestion and flooding. — VNS