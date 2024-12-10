PM calls on US firms to invest in semiconductor, AI, cloud computing

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for a delegation of the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) led by its Chairman John Neuffer.

The delegation included leaders of technology giants such as Intel, Ampere, Marvell, Cirrus Logic, Infineon, and Skyworks.

PM Chính applauded Neuffer and the SIA for their proactive role in connecting member companies, including NVIDIA, AMD, Cadence, Marvell, ARM, Qorvo, and LAM Research, with promising business opportunities in Việt Nam.

Innovation, particularly in the semiconductor industry, is defined as a new and crucial pillar of the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he said, adding that Việt Nam's socio-economic development strategy has set a breakthrough focus on science-technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Việt Nam continues to maintain macro-economic stability, a peaceful environment, uphold independence and sovereignty, ensure national defence-security and social order.

At the same time, the country is pushing forward with three strategic breakthroughs regarding institutional and administrative reform, infrastructure and human resources to improve the business climate.

This aims to create new development spaces, reduce time and costs, facilitate investments, enhance the competitiveness of goods, and ensure that investors can cooperate with Việt Nam confidently and sustainably, the PM stressed.

He also affirmed Việt Nam's incentives for investors in science-technology, innovation and semiconductor chips in the spirit of "harmonising interests and sharing risks" among the State, businesses and citizens.

"Together, we listen and understand, share visions and actions, work together, win together, enjoy together, develop together, and share in the joy, happiness and pride," he said.

The PM urged the SIA to encourage US companies to invest more effectively in Việt Nam's semiconductor, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, particularly helping Vietnamese firms join the global supply chain, promoting investment in infrastructure, and establishing training facilities and R&D centres for semiconductors.

On the occasion, he also suggested the SIA to prompt the US Government to further promote its relations with Việt Nam in a more intensive, extensive, practical and effective manner, recognise Việt Nam as a market economy, and lift restrictions on high-tech product exports to the country.

Neuffer, for his part, lauded Việt Nam as a prime investment destination, with initiatives and efforts in developing the semiconductor industry.

He highlighted Việt Nam's progress in diversifying and developing its supply chain as well as its advantages, such as an abundant and diligent workforce, alongside modern electricity, water, telecommunications and data centre infrastructure and several internationally renowned technology companies like Viettel.

SIA members and US enterprises are interested in the US-Việt Nam relations and will continue to support Việt Nam's efforts to develop the semiconductor industry and strong supply chain, he said.

Members of the delegation also reaffirmed their strong commitments to the Vietnamese market, and shared updates on their operations and plans to expand investment in the near future. — VNA/VNS