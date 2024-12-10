Deputy PM meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng

BEIJING — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn had a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Tuesday, as part of his visit to China to co-chair the 16th Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation Steering Committee Meeting.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM conveyed greetings from Việt Nam's senior leaders to their Chinese counterparts, reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to fostering its comprehensive strategic partnership with China as a top strategic priority in its foreign policy.

He acknowledged the positive development trend of bilateral relations and important results of the cooperation between the two Parties and countries in the recent past, proposing that the two sides increase the exchange of all-level delegations and bolster collaboration across the fields, particularly in connecting development strategies, transport infrastructure and partnerships in economy-trade, investment, culture, education and tourism.

He specifically mentioned the need to accelerate the project on building three standard-gauge railway routes linking Việt Nam and China, China's opening the door to Vietnamese goods and prestigious Chinese firms' investment in high-quality, advanced technology projects.

Deputy PM Sơn also suggested that the two sides coordinate to well organise activities marking the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic ties and the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange in 2025.

He urged that the two sides seriously implement agreements and high-level common perceptions on sea-related issues, increase common points and narrow gaps in viewpoints, respect each other legal and legitimate rights and interests in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

For his part, Vice President Han Zheng highlighted the importance China places on its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Việt Nam and the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, which he said is a priority in China's policy of neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Vice President appreciated the guest's proposals, and affirmed China's readiness to maintain strategic discussions at all levels and promote result-oriented cooperation in all fields. He expressed support for increasing transport infrastructure connectivity, boosting cooperation in tourism, education-training, striving for new records in trade relations and promoting multilateral cooperation. China also supports Việt Nam's successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and hosting of the APEC Year 2027.

Han Zheng proposed that the two sides enhance people-to-people exchange, and better control and settle disputes at sea to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Discussing orientations for bilateral cooperation in the time ahead, the two sides agreed to direct their agencies and localities to coordinate and actively implement high-level agreements and common perceptions, helping deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. VNS