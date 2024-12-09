80th anniversary of Vietnamese army celebrated in Australia

CANBERRA – The Embassy and Defence Attaché Office of Việt Nam in Australia held a ceremony in Canberra on December 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

Australian officials at the event included First Assistant Secretary for International Policy at the Department of Defence Bernard Philip, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Southeast Asia at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Caroline Linke, Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Adeel Khan, and First Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Pablo Kang.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm said the VPA is not merely a military force but a symbol of the solidarity, determination, and patriotism of the Vietnamese people.

The VPA has played a crucial role in the country’s history. Throughout the course of development, the VPA has obtained praiseworthy achievements and continuously proved its adaptability to cope with challenges. Besides, its contributions to peacekeeping operations, disaster relief, and international cooperation align with Việt Nam’s broader aspiration for a peaceful world.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s priceless partnerships with countries around the world, including Australia, describing these relations as crucial for not only strengthening Việt Nam’s defence capability but also enhancing regional security and stability.

Highly valuing the strong defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Australia, which reflects the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Tâm believed that much room remains for their armed forces to bolster ties in the years to come.

For his part, Vietnamese Defence Attaché Col. Nguyễn Ngọc Huy said December 22 was designated as the day of the All People’s Defence Festival to show the tradition of all people engaging in the fights against enemies to safeguard the country, and also to affirm the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s viewpoint that all people take part in national construction and safeguarding, with the people’s armed forces serving as the core.

He underlined the characteristics of Việt Nam’s national defence, which is based on the involvement of all people, peaceful, and self-defensive, with a focus on actively and resolutely preventing risks of war.

Consistently implementing the Vietnamese Party and State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and proactive, active and comprehensive integration into the world, the VPA has over the past years stepped up defence diplomacy in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, reaping pragmatic results. It has actively taken part in UN peacekeeping operations as well as international cooperation in non-traditional security areas, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue, along with war aftermath settlement, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Defence diplomacy has become a pillar of the Party and State’s diplomacy and also a critical channel for building and strengthening the strategic trust, and developing Việt Nam’s friendship with other countries and international organisations, helping promote the stature and prestige of Việt Nam and the VPA, according to Huy.

He noted that Việt Nam - Australia defence cooperation is now at a “very high” level, a bright spot, and a key pillar of bilateral relations. Bilateral defence - military ties are building on the obtained results and further expanding to reinforce connections between the countries’ armed forces, thus helping with the comprehensive strategic partnership.

On this occasion, he continued, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence wishes to express thanks to the Australian Department of Defence for its support for Việt Nam’s peacekeeping force, as well as to the Australian war veterans and the University of New South Wales for their help with the project on digitalising information about Vietnamese soldiers missing in action.

Talking to the Việt Nam News Agency, Prof. Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales at the Australian Defence Force Academy spoke highly of the formation and development of the VPA over the last 80 years, highlighting its role in protecting the country’s independence.

He praised the VPA’s professionalism, creativity, discipline, and operational methods, especially in cooperating with all countries and engaging in humanitarian activities and peacekeeping operations, which have substantially contributed to global peace and stability. – VNS