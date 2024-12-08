Vietnamese embassy ready for citizen protection in Syria amid political upheaval

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and Syria said on Sunday that it has requested Syrian authorities to provide detailed information about any Vietnamese nationals currently living, working and studying there amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East country.

Syria has reported no specific information about Vietnamese citizens within its border, according to the embassy.

Syrian rebels today seized control of capital city Damascus and claimed that President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country but his current whereabouts are unknown at the moment.

Syria’s prime minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said Sunday morning he would facilitate the nation’s transition of power.

Earlier, as a precautionary measure, the embassy has provided Syrian authorities with its contact numbers while publicising its hotlines to facilitate immediate assistance if required.

The diplomatic mission has also worked closely with the Philippine Embassy in Iran and Syria, which is evacuating its citizens from the nation.

Additionally, an advisory about the Syrian situation has been published on the embassy’s website.

Given the volatile political situation with potential for continued escalation between rebel forces and Syrian government’s military, the embassy warned the Vietnamese citizens to avoid travelling to Syria this time. Those already in the country should expedite evacuation either to a third country or back to Việt Nam.

In case of an emergency requiring assistance, citizens should contact the embassy via the hotlines: +98 933 965 8252/+98 991 205 7570 (Whatsapp) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ citizen protection hotline: +84 981 84 84 84. — VNS