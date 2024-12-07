PM meets with new ambassadors, heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday met with ambassadors and heads of Việt Nam's representative offices abroad before they take on their new assignments.

At the meeting, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ said that 26 ambassadors and heads of Việt Nam’s representative offices abroad have recently been appointed to represent the country in 48 countries and one international organisation, with all being experienced and professional diplomats.

Expressing their honour and great responsibility to the country, a representative of the diplomats affirmed their commitments to making every effort, fostering unity, utilising capabilities, and staying closely connected to the assigned places. The official pledged to concretise and effectively implement the Party and State's foreign policy, and help further deepen and enhance Việt Nam's relations with other countries and international organisations in a practical and effective manner.

Congratulating the newly-appointed diplomats, PM Chính emphasised that this is a great honour and a noble duty assigned by the Party, the State, and the people. He expressed confidence that these professional, experienced diplomats who have advised Party and State leaders on critical issues related to the foreign policy will fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

Highlighting the position, role, and significant achievements of foreign and diplomatic affairs, he said that successful diplomacy contributes to promoting and stabilising internal affairs and driving development. Therefore, diplomacy must adhere closely to the Party's guidelines while remaining highly flexible, and always reflecting Việt Nam's culture.

Outlining the six key tasks and three strategic breakthroughs defined by the 13th National Party Congress, the Government leader emphasised that foreign affairs and diplomatic work must comprehensively promote politics and diplomacy; economy, investment, and trade; culture and people-to-people exchanges; and overseas Vietnamese affairs and citizen protection.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam is in the final phase of successfully achieving the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress, as well as formulating the guidelines for the 14th National Party Congress, preparing for the 80th anniversary of independence and the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

In the immediate term, the focus is placed on reorganising the organisational apparatus according to Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW to realise development goals by 2030, which marks the 100th founding anniversary of the Party and the 100th founding anniversary of the nation in 2045, aiming to transform the country into a developed nation with high income, where people enjoy a prosperous and happy life in a secure and safe environment.

PM Chính requested that heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad continue to implement and specify the guidelines and directives of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat, the Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly focusing on economic development as outlined in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress, Directive No. 15 of the Secretariat, and Resolution No. 21 of the Government regarding economic diplomacy.

He emphasised that ambassadors and heads of representative agencies must lead and direct, acting as the core to maintain solidarity and unity within embassies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad.

The PM called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries to continue researching and ensuring the best possible material and policy conditions within the current context of the country, so that embassies and representative agencies abroad can effectively serve the foreign policy of the Party and the State, as the nation steps into a new era - the era of the nation's rise. — VNS