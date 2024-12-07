Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM meets with new ambassadors, heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad

December 07, 2024 - 21:45
Twenty six ambassadors and heads of Việt Nam’s representative offices abroad have recently been appointed to represent the country in 48 countries and one international organisation, with all being experienced and professional diplomats.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 7 meets with ambassadors and heads of Vietnam's representative offices abroad before they take on their new assignments. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday met with ambassadors and heads of Việt Nam's representative offices abroad before they take on their new assignments.

At the meeting, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ said that 26 ambassadors and heads of Việt Nam’s representative offices abroad have recently been appointed to represent the country in 48 countries and one international organisation, with all being experienced and professional diplomats.

Expressing their honour and great responsibility to the country, a representative of the diplomats affirmed their commitments to making every effort, fostering unity, utilising capabilities, and staying closely connected to the assigned places. The official pledged to concretise and effectively implement the Party and State's foreign policy, and help further deepen and enhance Việt Nam's relations with other countries and international organisations in a practical and effective manner.

Congratulating the newly-appointed diplomats, PM Chính emphasised that this is a great honour and a noble duty assigned by the Party, the State, and the people. He expressed confidence that these professional, experienced diplomats who have advised Party and State leaders on critical issues related to the foreign policy will fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

Highlighting the position, role, and significant achievements of foreign and diplomatic affairs, he said that successful diplomacy contributes to promoting and stabilising internal affairs and driving development. Therefore, diplomacy must adhere closely to the Party's guidelines while remaining highly flexible, and always reflecting Việt Nam's culture.

Outlining the six key tasks and three strategic breakthroughs defined by the 13th National Party Congress, the Government leader emphasised that foreign affairs and diplomatic work must comprehensively promote politics and diplomacy; economy, investment, and trade; culture and people-to-people exchanges; and overseas Vietnamese affairs and citizen protection.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam is in the final phase of successfully achieving the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress, as well as formulating the guidelines for the 14th National Party Congress, preparing for the 80th anniversary of independence and the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

In the immediate term, the focus is placed on reorganising the organisational apparatus according to Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW to realise development goals by 2030, which marks the 100th founding anniversary of the Party and the 100th founding anniversary of the nation in 2045, aiming to transform the country into a developed nation with high income, where people enjoy a prosperous and happy life in a secure and safe environment.

PM Chính requested that heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad continue to implement and specify the guidelines and directives of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat, the Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly focusing on economic development as outlined in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress, Directive No. 15 of the Secretariat, and Resolution No. 21 of the Government regarding economic diplomacy.

He emphasised that ambassadors and heads of representative agencies must lead and direct, acting as the core to maintain solidarity and unity within embassies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad.

The PM called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries to continue researching and ensuring the best possible material and policy conditions within the current context of the country, so that embassies and representative agencies abroad can effectively serve the foreign policy of the Party and the State, as the nation steps into a new era - the era of the nation's rise. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM urges extra efforts to fulfil all 15 targets set for 2024

Highlighting the importance of revitalising traditional growth drivers and strongly fostering new ones, PM Chính called for breakthroughs in digital transformation and green transition, along with efforts to attract investment in emerging industries and sectors such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Việt Nam-Japan Experts’ Society

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with a delegation of the Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS), led by Prof. Dr. Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, in Nagasaki prefecture on December 7 afternoon as part of his official visit to Japan.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Belgium deepen parliamentary cooperation

A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee led by its member and Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyễn Đắc Vinh paid a working visit to Belgium from December 4-7, with the aim of consolidating and deepening the bilateral friendship.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Japan

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the NA met with staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan as part of their official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.
Politics & Law

Top leader receives int'l scientists to 4th VinFuture Prize awarding ceremony

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm commended the meaningful initiative of the VinFuture Prize and expressed his deep appreciation to leading international scientists and experts for continuing partnership with Vietnam, sharing expertise, providing advice, and fostering cooperation and investment between the country and global universities, research institutions, and tech giants.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom