Home Politics & Law

Costa Rica wants to enhance cooperation with Việt Nam: President

December 07, 2024 - 18:10
Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles expressed his willingness to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between Costa Rica and Việt Nam, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, education, and environment.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba and Costa Rica Lê Quang Long (L) presents his credentials to Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles. — VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA — Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles expressed his willingness to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between Costa Rica and Việt Nam, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, education, and environment.

While receiving credentials presented by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba and Costa Rica Lê Quang Long at the Costa Rican Presidential Palace, President Rodrigo Chaves expressed his special affection for Việt Nam and congratulated the country on its significant socio-economic achievements in recent years. He visited Việt Nam several times when he worked at the World Bank (WB).

President Rodrigo Chaves also expressed his deep admiration for Việt Nam's resilient struggle, self-reliance, and proud achievements the country has made in its process of national construction and development. On this occasion, the President thanked Việt Nam for supporting Costa Rica's interest in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

For his part, Long felt honoured to take on this important role and conveyed greetings from President Lương Cường, and his invitation to President Rodrigo Chaves to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time.

The Ambassador said he appreciated the visit of Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar to Việt Nam in August 2024 and thanked Costa Rica for recognising Việt Nam as a market economy.

He noted that Việt Nam and Costa Rica have significant potential for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, tourism, consumer goods manufacturing, and software industry, and urged Costa Rican authorities to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors. — VNS

