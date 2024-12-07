PM urges extra efforts to fulfil all 15 targets set for 2024

HÀ NỘI — Ministries and sectors need to promote the mindset of daring to think, daring to act, and daring to take responsibility for the common interests, with the goal of achieving all 15 out of 15 targets set for 2024 so as to lay the foundation and momentum for next year, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed at the Government’s monthly regular meeting on Saturday (December 7).

PM Chính requested a focus on summing up Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued in 2017 by the 12th Party Central Committee, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency; and accelerating the restructuring of the Government's organisational apparatus to make it "Elite - Streamlined - Strong - Efficient - Valid - Effective", with extra efforts needed to complete the work by mid-December 2024.

At the same time, more attention must be paid to consistently pursuing the priority goal of fostering growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation; ensuring major economic balances; managing the monetary policy proactively, flexibly, promptly, and effectively; and coordinating it with the fiscal policy and other policies harmoniously and reasonably, he stressed.

The Government leader also emphasised the need to ensure market and price stability, especially during the year-end period and upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday. Efforts must be made to ensure an adequate supply of electricity and fuel to meet production and consumption needs; promote the safe, healthy, and sustainable development of the real estate market; enhance the efficiency of investments and operations of state-owned enterprises; and accelerate investments in major projects.

Highlighting the importance of revitalising traditional growth drivers and strongly fostering new ones, PM Chính called for breakthroughs in digital transformation and green transition, along with efforts to attract investment in emerging industries and sectors such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The PM also urged the continued acceleration of strategic infrastructure development by prioritising the expansion of national digital infrastructure, innovation infrastructure, the establishment of a National Data Centre, and the construction of expressways, airports, seaports, high-speed railways, and metro line systems. The goal is to complete 3,000km of expressways and over 1,000km of coastal roads by the end of 2025.

The Government leader urged ministries and sectors to perfect institutions and laws, and accelerate administrative reform and digital transformation. Emphasising the need for streamlined organisational apparatus and enhanced effectiveness and efficiency, he stressed the importance of focusing on reviewing and proposing solutions to address inadequacies and shortcomings in mechanisms, policies, and legal regulations.

It is also necessary to pay attention to cultural, social, and environmental issues, and to ensuring social welfare and the well-being of the people, particularly by stepping up sustainable poverty reduction, and implementing the national campaign on joining hands to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025.

Proactive measures must be taken to balance labour supply and demand, especially in industrial zones, while strengthening environmental pollution control and addressing issues such as subsidence, landslides, flooding, drought, and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, as well as landslides and flash floods in the central and northern mountainous regions.

Ministries, sectors, and localities must continue to strengthen national defence and security, exert efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena, improve the effectiveness of foreign affairs and international integration, and intensify the fight against crimes, especially high-tech crimes, cybercrimes, and those related to drugs.

Notably, the Government leader asked for the completion of draft Resolutions No. 01 and No. 02 for 2025, with the first one targeting an economic growth rate of 8 per cent and an inflation rate of 4.5 per cent, and the second aiming to remove barriers for businesses, attract social investment, and encourage the private sector to engage in socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS