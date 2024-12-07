Politics & Law
Vietnamese Party official pays working visit to US

December 07, 2024 - 16:36
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung paid a working visit to the US from December 2-5.
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON DC — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung paid a working visit to the US from December 2-5.

During the visit, Trung held meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, members of the Congress, the President of the National Democratic Institute, and the President of the International Republican Institute. He also met with representatives of various corporations, businesses, research institutes, experts, and policy advisory groups in the US, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the US.

At these meetings, Trung and his US partners appreciated the positive results of the Việt Nam-US relations in recent years, especially following the upgrade of their partnership to a Comprehensive strategic partnership during US President Joe Biden's visit to Việt Nam in September 2023.

Both sides held that meetings and visits at all levels, especially high-level ones, have been regularly maintained, along with effectively implementing cooperation mechanisms, including new diplomatic and economic dialogue mechanisms. They noted robust and stable economic and trade cooperation as a core foundation and key driving force of the bilateral relations.

Additionally, they recorded positive progress in cooperation in science-technology, innovation, education-training, culture, defence, security, and other fields, while enhancing coordination to address global challenges such as climate change, environmental issues, and global pandemics.

Trung affirmed that, in its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, Việt Nam considers its relationship with the US as strategically important ties.

Officials of the US Congress and administration highly evaluated Việt Nam's role and position, affirming that the US-Việt Nam relationship has been supported by both the Democratic and Republican Parties. Both sides agreed to continue strengthening the bilateral ties towards the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (1995-2025) with meaningful and practical activities aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

US representatives expressed their delight at the positive results of the Việt Nam-US relations in recent years and pledged to continue supporting and contributing positively to the development of the bilateral cooperation in various fields in the coming time. — VNS

