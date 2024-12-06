Việt Nam sees NVIDIA leading partner in semiconductor, AI: Party leader

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State consider US tech giant NVIDIA as a leading strategic partner in semiconductor and AI – the two domains that have been prioritised for the country's breakthroughs in improving productivity and competitiveness, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said on Friday (December 6).

Hosting a reception in Hà Nội for President and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, the Party chief stressed that the country is at a critical juncture with revolutionary changes in both mindset and method to implement the national development strategy in the new era.

The Vietnamese Party and Government hope to capitalise on the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, seeing science-technology and innovation as a key to growth model transformation, digital economic development, and sustainable development, he said.

Lâm expressed his hope that NVIDIA will continue supporting Việt Nam’s AI ecosystem, enhancing the country's technological self-reliance, pledging to create the best conditions for effective collaboration between the corporation and the Vietnamese side so as to ultimately turn Vietnam into a regional and global hub for semiconductors, AI, and innovation, contributing to the global economic development and mankind civilisation.

He took this occasion to congratulate Huang on receiving the VinFuture Prize for his outstanding contributions to mankind and creation of a better world.

Speaking highly of Huang and NVIDIA staff’s robust coordination with the Vietnamese Government to deliver on the commitment to make Vietnam the corporation's "second home" through the establishment of the AI research and development (R&D) and AI data centres in the country, Lâm said the milestone marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the tech giant in the R&D work, technology transfer, and high-quality human resources, helping Vietnam tap on the AI potential to the fullest extent to shape up the future of technology and concretise development goals in the nation’s new era.

Huang, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese leader for his interest in the partnership with NVIDIA and laid stress on the importance of AI and other advanced technologies in restarting the current technological world, saying it poses a wonderful opportunity for Vietnam to develop new industries, services, products, and business models to make breakthroughs and serve its ambitious development strategy.

He expressed his impression of the Vietnamese Party and Government’s vision and determination to develop the country through science-technology and innovation in the new era. Huang highlighted the country's competitive advantages, particularly its human resources quality and potential to develop and adopt new technologies, which will be important motives for the effective and increasingly expanded cooperation with NVIDIA.

NVIDIA stands ready to work with the Southeast Asian country in infrastructure development, education-training and support for AI startups while accompanying the country towards development goals, he added. — VNS