NA Chairman receives Japan’s Komeito Party leader

TOKYO — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with Saito Tetsuo, Chief Representative of Komeito Party, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, in Tokyo on December 6.

Congratulating Saito on his election as the leader of Komeito, Mẫn expressed his confidence that the ruling coalition will continue to achieve greater success, contributing to Japan’s continued prosperity and enhancing its international reputation and standing.

Man conveyed regards from General Secretary Tô Lâm and other senior leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) to Saito and leaders of Komeito. He thanked the Japanese people, and Komeito in particular, for their valuable support to Việt Nam's development and construction efforts. He suggested that the two sides maintain regular and flexible exchanges, including high-level visits, as well as sharing theories and experience between the CPV and the ruling coalition.

For his part, Saito welcomed the top Vietnamese legislator and his delegation on their official visit to Japan, and congratulated Mẫn on being elected to his new position.

He stated that Komeito has developed a close relationship with the CPV, and pledged to further deepen the friendship between the two nations during his tenure.

The Komeito leader extended his congratulations to Tô Lâm on his election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, praising his leadership in charting the directions for Việt Nam's development in the new era - the era of the nation's rise. Saito expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV led by Lâm, Việt Nam will achieve more successes, furthering its development.

He noted that during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Japan-Việt Nam diplomatic relations in 2023, both sides held several high- and all-level meetings. Notably, they upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world. He said he hopes that the ties will continue to be strengthened and promoted in the future.

Emphasising the similarities between Việt Nam and Japan, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across all channels, including Party, government, and parliament, as well as people-to-people exchange, to share experience and discuss issues of mutual concern and ways to deepen their friendship and solidarity.

Mẫn asked for the party’s continued support to the practical cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and new-generation official development assistance (ODA). The Vietnamese NA leader expressed his hope that Japanese businesses will assist their Vietnamese peers in joining global supply chains.

He also wished that Komeito will continue to support and create favourable conditions for over 600,000 Vietnamese people living, studying, and working in Japan for the long term. — VNA/VNS