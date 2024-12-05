NA Chairman lauds Việt Nam-Japan ties in meeting with Japanese PM

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Thursday, reiterating that Japan is one of Việt Nam’s most important and long-term partners.

The Vietnamese top legislator told him that Việt Nam supports Japan in playing an active role in the progress for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Discussing his meetings with Vietnamese President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in recent multilateral forums, PM Ishiba highlighted the excellent progress in accelerating the strong ties between the senior leaders of both countries.

He also expressed confidence that Việt Nam will continue to grow and soon become a leading country of Asia.

NA Chairman Mẫn noted that during the Vietnamese NA’s recent session, the legislative body reviewed and approved many important legislative projects related to investment and business.

He emphasised the ongoing efforts to perfect the legal framework and improve the investment environment in Việt Nam to enable foreign enterprises, including Japanese companies, to increase stable and long-term investments here.

Mẫn also urged Japan to continue supporting Việt Nam in its industrialisation and modernisation roadmap by promoting and expanding investment cooperation in infrastructure, clean energy, renewable energy, high-quality agriculture, green transition, digital transformation, building data centres and semiconductor industry, which are the strengths of Japan.

He requested Japan’s support for Việt Nam’s integration into the global semiconductor supply chain, and proposed that Japan promptly implement new-generation ODA projects for Việt Nam.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in human resource development by promoting collaborations in labour, high-quality workforce training, and people-to-people exchanges. Việt Nam is committed to sending more workers to Japan to help address Japan's ageing population challenges.

They also agreed to continue facilitating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in Japan, thereby contributing more significantly to the East Asian country’s development and fostering closer ties between the two nations. — VNS