Top legislator receives President of Japan’s int’l friendship exchange council

TOKYO — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn received President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Matsuzawa Ken in Tokyo on Thursday as part of his official visit to the country.

The Vietnamese top legislator highlighted the recent fruitful development of the Việt Nam – Japan relationship, especially the elevation of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world in 2023.

He highly valued the FEC for sending economic, education, and cultural survey delegations to Việt Nam; conducting investment and trade promotion activities between the two countries; and supporting activities of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

He expressed his hope that the council and Matsuzawa personally will continue to foster the relationship between the two countries in the coming time, especially by strengthening economic and investment links in traditional sectors and expanding to new areas such as semiconductors, digital transformation, and green transition in Việt Nam.

Emphasising cultural similarities between the two countries, Mẫn suggested the FEC further strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, coordinate in organising exchange activities in both Việt Nam and Japan, thus contributing to deepening the Việt Nam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He also called for the FEC’s support for the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Fos his part, Matsuzawa spoke highly of Việt Nam's role and position in politics, economics, and diplomacy in the region and the international arena.

Briefing Mẫn on the FEC’s operation, Matsuzawa revealed that the council will send an economic survey delegation comprising its member enterprises operating in information technology (IT), economy, and energy, to Việt Nam in March 2025. He expressed hope that this mission will help deepen cooperation between the two countries.

He valued Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu for his dedicate efforts to promote the relationship between the two countries, showing his belief that the Vietnamese top legislator’s visit will contribute to further tightening the Việt Nam – Japan relations. — VNA/VNS