Top legislator suggests Japan's Tokyu Group expand investment in VN

December 05, 2024 - 16:34
The Tokyu-Becamex joint venture is Việt Nam's leading industrial and urban real estate developer, located in the southern province of Bình Dương.
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn (right) meets with Hirofumi Nomoto, chairman of Tokyu Group in Tokyo on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Hirofumi Nomoto, chairman of Japan’s Tokyu Group in Tokyo on Thursday as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian nation.

Hirofumi briefed the leader on the joint venture between Tokyu and Becamex – Việt Nam's leading industrial and urban real estate developer – in urban infrastructure development in the southern province of Bình Dương.

Commending Việt Nam's rapid economic growth in recent years, he stressed Tokyu's desire to continue its cooperation and share expertise in urban development to transform Bình Dương into a green, smart city, and to scale up its urban infrastructure investments across Việt Nam.

NA chair Mẫn lauded Tokyu and its joint venture, Tokyu-Becamex, for their effective real estate projects in Bình Dương, significantly contributing to creating a new ecosystem for living and working, attracting investment, and accelerating the smart city project in the locality.

The top legislator expressed his impression of the group’s subway projects in Tokyo and suggested it support Bình Dương in speeding up the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, including urban railway, while expanding its investments to other Vietnamese localities, helping to build more green, modern urban models nationwide.

Highlighting the robust and comprehensive development of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he said as of October 31, 2024, Japan had run 5,456 valid projects in Việt Nam, with total registered capital of US$77.4 billion.

The NA chairman also stressed that at its recent eighth session, the Vietnamese legislature approved 18 laws, including the amended Law on Public Investment, which would facilitate the operations of both domestic and foreign investors, remove obstacles, and create breakthroughs in infrastructure development, thus fostering sustainable socio-economic development.

Hirofumi appreciated the NA chairman’s suggestions and shared Tokyu’s mission that goes beyond profit-making by building sustainable ecosystems in smart cities and building safe and civilised living environments.

Tokyu, one of Japan's oldest and largest conglomerates, operates in various sectors, including railway, transport, retail, culture, and education, with a particular focus on urban development.

In Việt Nam, Tokyu-Becamex Co Ltd, established in March 2012, has been operating in real estate investment, sale, and leasing. — VNS

