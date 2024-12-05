Hải Phòng to build a Southern Coastal Economic Zone

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà recently signed a decision to establish a Southern Coastal Economic Zone in Hải Phòng City.

Spanning 20,000 hectares, including about 2,909 hectares of reclaimed land, the zone is located in the southeastern area of Hải Phòng.

The primary goal of the zone is to capitalise on its position as an international gateway and its industrial and seaport services. This will bolster economic, trade and service connections with neighbouring regions and global markets.

It also aims to integrate investment attraction, economic development, national defence and environmental preservation while maintaining cultural and historical heritage and ensuring social welfare.

The Southern Coastal Economic Zone is envisioned as a comprehensive, multi-sector coastal economic hub that operates under green growth and circular economy models. Its focus areas include high-tech industries, modern seaport services and advanced logistics.

It also features a free trade area with groundbreaking policies modelled after globally successful free trade zones, ensuring a transparent, business-friendly environment with synchronised infrastructure.

The zone is positioned to be a key driver of Hải Phòng's economic growth, complementing other coastal economic zones and fostering development across the Red River Delta region. It is projected to contribute VNĐ550 trillion (US$22 billion) to the national budget and create 301,000 jobs.

Lê Trung Kiên, Head of the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority, emphasised the necessity of establishing this zone to capture the "investment wave" from major domestic and international corporations, particularly in the semiconductor, chip and electronics industries.

At that time, the Southern Coastal Economic Zone will be the only place in Việt Nam to date that has implemented highly integrated policies, creating outstanding advantages in attracting foreign investment and being able to compete in the region. — VNS