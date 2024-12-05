Hoan My scientific and technical conference promotes clinical excellence in Việt Nam

CẦN THƠ — The eighth annual Hoan My Scientific and Technical Conference, organised by the Hoan My Medical Group’s Hoan My Academy, was held in Cần Thơ City on November 29-30.

Themed 'Clinical Excellence: The Heart of Healthcare Transformation', it gathered over 300 domestic and international medical experts to share nearly one hundred specialised reports, quality improvement initiatives and updates on medical advancements to enhance healthcare quality.

Over the past eight years, the Hoan My Scientific and Technical Conference has become a leading forum for medical professionals in Việt Nam to share expertise and explore the latest advancements in healthcare.

Clinical excellence, the key to improving healthcare quality

Conference presentations highlighted a commitment to advancing patient care through research, innovation and the application of advanced technologies. Covering a broad spectrum of medical specialties – including cardiology, surgery and infection control – the presentations showcased various new initiatives from screening to treatment, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Healthcare professionals also showcased the latest advancements in various medical fields, including simultaneous bilateral knee replacement, isolated superior mesenteric artery dissection and point-of-care ultrasound in critical care.

“Medical research findings and practices presented at the 2024 Hoan My Scientific and Technical Conference contributed not only to the enhancement of the professional expertise of medical staff but also to shaping new standards in healthcare in Việt Nam,” said Dr Nguyễn Trọng Khoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Service Administration, Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health highly values Hoan My's efforts in investing in scientific research and improving the quality of the healthcare workforce. This model of integrating practical medicine and research can enhance Việt Nam's global healthcare competitiveness.”

"Our commitment is to deliver advanced healthcare services and excellent clinical care through the integration of advanced technologies,” said Huỳnh Bích Liên, Group CEO of Hoan My Medical Group.

"To achieve this, Hoan My is committed to comprehensive development, encompassing investments in cutting-edge medical equipment, advanced facilities and international-standard patient care. Furthermore, we are actively engaged in research and collaboration with leading medical institutions globally."

"It is an honour to be part of a forum that brings together domestic and international experts to share the latest advancements in healthcare," said Associate Professor Dr Lê Thị Anh Thư, Director of the Hoan My Academy.

"By organising scientific conferences, workshops, and international collaborations, we are committed to training a skilled medical workforce to enhance healthcare quality."

Hoan My Medical Group is Việt Nam’s largest private healthcare network with 14 hospitals and seven clinics providing comprehensive services across its Hạnh Phúc, Hoàn Mỹ and Thuận Mỹ brands. With a workforce of more than 5,000 dedicated professionals, it serves more than five million patient visits a year. Hoan My Medical Group is committed to delivering care with heart to patients across Việt Nam, shaping the culture of the medical industry by increasing access to healthcare, setting new standards of clinical excellence, and pioneering innovative treatments and services. — VNS