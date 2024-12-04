Eight localities join ADB, VinFast to follow green transport transformation roadmap

HÀ NỘI — A field study trip at VinFast factory was organised by ADB and the Australian Embassy to engage with pioneering local leaders in order for them to learn more about how to promote green transformation in public transport.

The program was attended by leaders of provinces and cities of Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Hà Tĩnh, Bình Dương, Bình Định and Khánh Hòa.

The tour to learn about the VinFast factory is part of a series of activities organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aiming to support Vietnam's efforts in achieving its goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions and expanding high-tech manufacturing industries.

Delegates from eight local areas checked out VinFast electric bus, electric car and electric motorbike factories, learning specifically about the company's production and quality control processes. In addition to test driving VinFast electric cars and motorbikes, delegates also had the opportunity to experience electric bus models that are being developed and expected to be launched on the market soon.

Investing in charging station infrastructure and electric vehicle production will help Việt Nam accelerate the greening of transportation, create jobs, attract more foreign investment and achieve the stated net zero target by 2050. This reality poses an urgent need for localities to proactively make green transitions, in which greening public transportation is a key part and can create a large-scale impact on the lives of many people.

As a representative of the program's sponsor, the Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski, said that the country is in a new and promising era of development, which can create turning-point changes for the future.

Green development and sustainability, such as that shown by VinFast and Vingroup will play an important role, leading the economic, scientific and technological development in harmony with the goal of protecting the country's environment.

The leaders at the workshop all affirmed that they are closely following the green transport roadmap clearly stipulated by the Government in Decision 876/QD-TTg in 2022. They need to convert public transport to vehicles using clean energy, but are also facing many difficulties in terms of getting capital, requiring the support and coordination of both large financial institutions such as ADB and vehicle manufacturers and suppliers such as VinFast.

Welcoming the delegates, VinFast leaders affirmed that they will cooperate closely with ADB and local departments to research solutions and seek green capital sources to support them in accelerating the greening of public transport.

Following the success of the two-day workshop it is planned that the project will be rolled out by ADB to other local areas in the near future. — VNS