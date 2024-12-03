VinFast officially begins VF 6 sales in Europe

PARIS — VinFast has officially launched its dynamic B-segment e-SUV, VF 6, for sale in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

As the second electric car model that VinFast has introduced in the EU, this launch reaffirms the company’s commitment to bringing premium quality products, inclusive pricing and exceptional after-sales policies to European customers.

The VinFast VF 6 is available in two trims: Eco and Plus. The Eco trim starts from 33,990 euros (US$35,656), while the Plus trim is priced from 37,990 euros. VinFast also offers customers excellent after-sales services, including a leading seven-year 160,000km warranty and mobile servicing at VinFast stores or via a growing network of trusted partners in each European market.

Crafted by Torino Design, the VF 6 boasts a distinctive design language. Its LED-illuminated V logo on the front grille ensures clear brand recognition, while the sleek bodywork, optimised for aerodynamics, and the stylish 19-inch alloy wheels (standard on the Plus trim) make the VF 6 a standout in the B-segment. Moulded plastic wheel arch and sill extensions further enhance durability, offering the ultimate urban protection.

The VinFast VF 6 is powered by a single 150-kW electric motor with 330Nm of torque. Its 59.6kWh LFP battery provides a range of up to 410km (Eco trim) or 379km (Plus trim) on the WLTP standard. It also supports DC fast charging, achieving a 10-70 per cent charge in just 25 minutes. VF 6 drivers enjoy access to over 700,000 charging points across Europe, complementing VinFast’s existing at-home or in-store charging offers. — VNS