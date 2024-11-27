Bulgarian President invites VinFast to invest in electric vehicle production

HÀ NỘI — President Rumen Radev of the Republic of Bulgaria has urged VinFast to sell its electric cars and invest in production in Bulgaria.

Visiting the VinFast Hải Phòng Manufacturing Complex on November 26, the Bulgarian President expressed a deep sense of admiration for the brand.

He praised the quality and potential of VinFast's electric vehicles in the European market, highlighting Bulgaria's strengths in research, production and development of components, sensors and intelligent operating systems for electric vehicles.

He noted that Bulgaria has been part of the supply chain for numerous European, US and Japanese car manufacturers for many years.

As a result, the Bulgarian President extended an invitation to VinFast to explore potential collaborations and investments in Bulgaria, including selling cars in the Bulgarian market, manufacturing components, producing vehicles, or co-developing software for electric cars that meet European standards and regulations.

He also congratulated VinFast on its remarkable success in becoming the number one car brand in Việt Nam in such a short space of time

"This achievement exemplifies Việt Nam's extraordinary economic, scientific and technological advancements over the past few decades," he said.

President Rumen Radev spent considerable time touring the body welding and electric vehicle assembly workshops at VinFast, gaining detailed insights into the production processes.

During the visit, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, Nguyễn Việt Quang, emphasised VinFast's strong push towards global expansion, aiming to popularise electric vehicles and promote green mobility worldwide.

He said that VinFast will seriously study and explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in Bulgaria, as suggested by President Radev. — VNS