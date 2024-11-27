Vietnam international trade fair to be held in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 22nd Vietnam International Trade Fair in HCM City (VIETNAM EXPO 2024 HCMC), taking place from December 5 - 7, will bring together global businesses, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to showcase innovative products and services under the theme 'Solutions for the Modern Lifestyle'.

This year’s event, organised at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City, promises to be a vibrant platform throwing a spotlight on cutting-edge solutions for a rapidly evolving marketplace.

The theme this year is inspired by the rapidly changing demands of contemporary living. With the fast pace of urbanisation, digitalisation and the growing importance of sustainability, consumers are seeking products that improve convenience, efficiency and eco-consciousness in their daily lives.

VIETNAM EXPO 2024 HCMC aims to address these needs by showcasing innovations in four main industries including food and eco-living, household electronics, home and garden, and DIY tools, which will empower individuals and families to create smarter, healthier and more sustainable living environments.

The exhibition will gather more than 800 companies representing 20 countries and territories well-known for advanced technology, design and production capacity including the United States, Germany, Japan and South Korea offering a unique opportunity for businesses to expand their networks, forge partnerships and explore new markets.

In addition to being a showcase for innovation, the fair serves as a hub for dialogue and future-oriented solutions. Attendees will benefit from engaging workshops, seminars and live demonstrations, offering insights into the latest trends shaping the modern lifestyle. — VNS