Đà Nẵng announces four projects eligible for sale to foreigners

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng Department of Construction has announced four commercial housing projects which can be sold to foreigners.

Those include Olalani Riverside Towers, apartment buildings at B4-1 and B4-2 land plots in Hàn River tourism and service area, Hòa Quý – Đồng Nò River urban area and in the New Town urban area.

At Olalani Riverside Towers in Sơn Trà District, Nại Hiên Đông Ward, foreigners can buy 427 out of 1,425 apartments and 87 out of 113 separate houses.

At B4-1 and B4-2 in Ngũ Hành Sơn District with 679 apartments, foreigners are allowed to own 203 apartments.

At Hòa Quý and Đồng Nò in Ngũ Hành Sơn District, foreigners can buy 250 out of 390 villas.

At New Town in Ngũ Hành Sơn District, foreigners can own 519 out of 1,733 apartments and 250 out of 1,160 villas. — VNS