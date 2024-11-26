Bình Định is a promising destination for Thai businesses

HÀ NỘI — The central province of Bình Định is gradually striving to position itself as a new economic centre to attract foreign investors, including Thailand.

Thailand is now Việt Nam's largest trading partner in ASEAN and also one of the leading foreign investors.

To date, Bình Định has attracted 10 projects from Thai enterprises with a total investment capital of more than US$106 million, including the CP Group's animal feed factory and the Avani Quy Nhơn Resort & Spa.

Meanwhile, the trade value between Bình Định Province and Thailand reached over $5 million in the first 10 months of this year.

Chalermchai Porsiripiyakool, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Việt Nam and Head of International Corporate Affairs at Central Retail in Việt Nam, believes investing in Bình Định is the right decision.

"Central Retail is successfully operating the GO! shopping mall in Quy Nhơn and is planning to open more GO! mini supermarkets in other localities in the province," he said.

Despite many achievements, the cooperative relationship between Bình Định and Thai businesses still has untapped potential.

The 'Meeting Thai Enterprises' event run last week in Quy Nhơn City aims to show Bình Định province’s potential and advantages to Thai enterprises and establish a bridge between Bình Định's enterprises and Thai partners.

Priority investment areas include industry, high-tech agriculture, tourism, logistics and urban development associated with environmental protection.

Completed planning, modern infrastructure and a large clean land fund in Bình Định are favourable factors for drawing investors, including Thai enterprises, into the region. Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park especially stands out as a bright spot for investment.

Thai Consul General in HCM City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, said Bình Định has great economic and tourism potential, and is a notable investment destination for Thai enterprises.

Bình Định is an important gateway to the sea in ​​the Central Highlands, and also connects with southern Laos and northeastern Cambodia.

In addition to its geographical advantages, the province has also constantly improved its investment environment, striving to become an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investors.

Hồ Quốc Dũng, secretary of the Bình Định Provincial Party Committee, said that Bình Định has not only developed a synchronous infrastructure system, but is also building a transparent investment environment. The province will always support businesses, he said.

Tourism is also a promising area for ​​cooperation, as Thailand is among the countries with the largest number of tourists heading to Vietnam in the ASEAN region.

Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director of the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism, said that opening a direct flight route between Bình Định and major cities in Thailand will create a big boost for tourism and investment exchanges.

At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen promotional activities to bring Bình Định closer to Thai tourists and investors. — VNS