VN-Index surpasses 1,240 points as market extends gains

HÀ NỘI — The stock market continued to move up on Tuesday, pushing the VN-Index above the 1,240-point threshold, while foreign investors recorded their third consecutive session of net buying.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 7.43 points, or 0.6 per cent, closing at 1,242.13 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 230 stocks gaining and 83 losing. Liquidity on the southern bourse increased slightly to VNĐ13.3 trillion (approximately US$523.2 million), up 11.76 per cent compared to the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also gained 7.28 points, or 0.56 per cent, finishing at 1,299.22 points. Of the VN30 stocks, 25 rose, two fell, and three remained unchanged.

According to data from vietstock.vn, the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) led the rally, with its shares climbing 1.2 per cent, contributing nearly 1.5 points to the VN-Index.

Other prominent gainers included the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), which advanced 1.54 per cent; FPT Corporation (FPT), up 0.97 per cent and Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR), increasing 1.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, some sectors saw mild declines, applying slight pressure on the market. They included Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), Vinhomes JSC (VHM), and Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (VTP).

Experts from Viet Dragon Securities said: “The market received support around the 1,200-point zone and rebounded. Increased liquidity compared to the previous session signals active efforts from capital flows to bolster the market. However, supply pressure remains as the market recovers quickly.

“The recovery trend may continue in the next session, but the market is expected to face strong contention as it rises, particularly around the resistance range of 1,240–1,245 points. Risks of a pullback from this zone remain.

“Investors should consider taking profits or restructuring portfolios during the recovery phase to mitigate risks. Observing the flow of funds in the coming sessions is crucial, as the market’s stability has yet to show significant improvement and risks persist.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also advanced on Tuesday, gaining 0.65 per cent to close at 223.7 points. Trading volume on the northern exchange exceeded 46.9 million shares, with a value of more than VNĐ816 billion.

Foreign investors continued their net buying streak, with purchases exceeding VNĐ231 billion on the HoSE. — VNS