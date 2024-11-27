Nam Định to build two new industrial clusters

HÀ NỘI — Two new industrial clusters will be created in Nam Định Province offering services in a wide variety of sectors including pharmaceutical production, automotive parts and food processing.

The Nam Định Provincial People’s Committee will establish Thắng Cường and Mỹ Thuận.

The Thắng Cường Industrial Cluster spans an area of 75 hectares in Yên Thắng and Yên Cường communes, Ý Yên District, Nam Định Province.

Its primary industrial activities are mechanical engineering, supporting industries, food processing, pharmaceutical production, automotive parts manufacturing, electronics assembly, electrical equipment production and other manufacturing and processing industries.

Bateco Thắng Cường Joint Stock Company, with a total investment of about VNĐ1.03 trillion (US$41.2 million), is the project's investor. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of land handover.

The Mỹ Thuận Industrial Cluster is located in Mỹ Thuận Commune, Nam Định City, Nam Định Province.

It aims to attract companies in high-tech mechanics, automotive and motorcycle assembly, electronic production, food processing, construction materials production, handicrafts, wood processing, household goods manufacturing and other supporting and processing industries.

Thịnh Vượng Mỹ Lộc Joint Stock Company is the infrastructure developer for this industrial cluster.

The project has a total investment of over VNĐ929 billion, it is also set to be completed within 24 months of land handover.

Both clusters aim to attract large enterprises with modern, environmentally friendly technologies.

According to the approved development plan and the Nam Định Province Master Plan for the 2021–30 period, with a vision toward 2050, the province will have 54 industrial clusters covering about 5,969 hectares by 2030.

During the 2031–50 phase, some clusters will be expanded, increasing the total area to 8,703 hectares. — VNS