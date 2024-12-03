Vietnam Grand Sale 2024: nationwide promotion programme launched to boost consumption

HÀ NỘI — On December 2, the Ministry of Industry and Trade officially launched the 'Vietnam Grand Sale 2024', a national promotional campaign held until December 31, across the country.

Coordinated by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), the programme involves relevant agencies, provincial and municipal Departments of Industry and Trade, associations and businesses.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân, said that the programme not only aims to enhance trade and build the Vietnamese brand, it also wants to stimulate consumer spending, diversify shopping and drive business production and contribute to overall economic recovery and development.

According to the Deputy Director of VIETRADE, Lê Hoàng Tài, the programme establishes a 'special season' where businesses across all industries can independently design and implement their own promotional campaigns. The maximum discount value for goods and services has been increased to 100 per cent, compared to the previous limit of 50 per cent. Enterprises do not need to undergo any selection or approval process from state authorities to participate.

Over four years of implementation, the programme has achieved positive results, garnering strong interest and support from companies and consumers. In 2023, nearly 75,000 promotional activities were conducted, contributing to total retail sales and consumer service revenue in December 2023 of approximately VNĐ565.8 trillion, up 2.6 per cent from the previous month and 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

A representative from the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade noted that the city had implemented various measures to help business recovery, providing favourable conditions for businesses to grow, stimulating consumption, facilitating trade connections and bringing Vietnamese goods closer to consumers.

Hà Nội continues also to run its special city-wide promotional programme 2024, which supports the Grand Sale. The programme, held in May, July, and November, offers discounts of up to 100 per cent and is expected to act as a significant catalyst for consumer spending. — VNS