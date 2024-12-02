Politics & Law
Home Economy

Đắk Lắk exports the first container of finished coffee to the US

December 02, 2024 - 13:05
Đắk Lắk’s first export of roasted and ground coffee to the US is a key step in bringing the province’s coffee brand to the world.
Delegates performed the ribbon cutting ceremony to export the first container of finished coffee products to the US market. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Đắk Lắk Province-based EDE Farm Trade Services Limited Liability Company (MISS EDE) on Sunday hosted a ceremony to celebrate the brand's first container of roasted and ground coffee to be exported to the US.

The exported container, measuring 20 feet, contains 18,000 packages of roasted and ground coffee. These are fully processed coffee products packaged in Việt Nam, rather than raw coffee beans.

The raw coffee is sourced from sustainable farming areas that do not encroach on natural forests and are certified under the European Union's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The coffee beans underwent fermentation processing that meets US FDA standards.

The supply chain is managed by Simexco Đắk Lắk, a strategic partner and MISS EDE’s authorised exporter.

The importing company, based in Illinois (the US), will distribute the products through local supermarket systems. This first export will create opportunities for Vietnamese coffee to access US consumers and enhance its global brand image.

Director of the Đắk Lắk Department of Industry and Trade Lưu Văn Khôi said that agricultural products from the province have already reached over 70 countries and territories worldwide.

However, Khôi said the export of instant coffee and other processed coffee products remains low, contributing little added value to Đắk Lắk’s coffee sector. Thus, the export of the first container of roasted and ground coffee under the MISS EDE brand to the US holds significant importance as a way to promote processed products and add value to Đắk Lắk’s coffee industry.

Hoàng Danh Hữu, Founder and CEO of MISS EDE, said that the ceremony marks a critical milestone for his company.

“To convince US partners to import deeply processed products, MISS EDE had to meet all food safety and hygiene standards. Additionally, we have pioneered sourcing coffee from farming areas that comply with all sustainable development criteria,” he shared.

He further explained that over the past five years, MISS EDE has organised promotional activities both domestically and internationally. — VNS

