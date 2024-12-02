UNIQLO Vietnam hits 60% local production in 5-year milestone

HÀ NỘI — UNIQLO has reached an impressive milestone, with over 60 per cent of products sold at stores in Việt Nam now being 'made in Vietnam'.

These locally produced items not only cater to the domestic market but are also exported to international markets, contributing to both the brand's global reach and the local economy.

A company representative said that increasing the localisation of its products is a central part of UNIQLO’s strategy. This approach not only ensures a reliable and stable supply chain but also supports the growth of Việt Nam's textile and garment industry, bolstering its contribution to the economy.

Celebrating its five-year presence in Việt Nam, UNIQLO is committed to fostering sustainable development, focusing on local production and the growth of Vietnamese talent. A key pillar of the brand’s business model is its investment in local human resources.

Currently, 74 per cent of managerial positions in both stores and regional offices are held by Vietnamese nationals, with nearly half of these roles occupied by women.

The company has also launched several initiatives, such as the UNIQLO Manager Candidate programme and scholarships that send Vietnamese employees to study in Japan and bring knowledge back home.

UNIQLO operates 26 stores across Việt Nam, combining a strong offline presence with a rapidly growing online business that is expanding at a rate of 140 per cent annually.

Products such as sun protection clothing, thermal wear, and children's apparel have been particularly well-received by Vietnamese consumers, according to a recent survey by Nielsen IQ.

UNIQLO plans to further expand its retail network and increase the share of 'Made in Vietnam' products, bringing its LifeWear products closer to consumers.

Nishida Hideki, General Director of UNIQLO Vietnam, said the brand’s success hinges on its commitment to sustainability and style, which resonates with customer preferences.

"Over the past five years, the achievements have not only helped us expand the system but also contributed to meaningful community projects," he added. —VNS