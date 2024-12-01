Vietnam Online Friday 2024 launched

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade launched Vietnam Online Friday 2024 on Friday, aimed at boosting e-commerce and providing consumers with the opportunity to purchase quality products at discounted prices.

This year’s online shopping event, part of the 'National E-Commerce Week' programme, is scheduled to last from midnight on November 30 to noon on December 1.

It has attracted the participation of more than 30 provinces and cities, along with thousands of businesses, and major e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Sendo.

Key activities include livestreams showcasing regional specialties, a voucher festival, and a series of attractive promotions, offering consumers a rich and engaging shopping experience. — VNS