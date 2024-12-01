“Vietnamese Specialties for Vietnamese Tết” programme launched at Central Retail’s stores

HÀ NỘI — Central Retail Vietnam on Saturday launched the 'Vietnamese Specialties for Vietnamese Tết' programme at GO! Thăng Long supermarket in Hà Nội, to celebrate traditional values and regional delicacies.

Following the success of the 'Proud of Vietnamese Specialties' festival on National Day, this programme offers consumers a nostalgic Tết (Lunar New Year) experience while promoting cultural connections through food.

The event, which runs from November 30 to December 11, is hosted at GO!, Big C and Tops Market stores nationwide. Highlights include promotions of up to 49 per cent on nearly 100 specialty products, such as dried buffalo meat, Tây Bắc noodles, Bến Tre coconut candies, and Cà Mau shrimp crackers.

Jose Mestre, Food Commercial Director at Central Retail Việt Nam, highlighted the company’s extensive network, which allows it to bring regional specialties from across the country.

“This is not just a commercial event but a cultural one. We aim to connect communities, preserve traditions, and offer customers a unique shopping experience,” Mestre said.

The event also features a variety of cultural activities, such as calligraphy, tò he crafting, fruit tray displays, and bánh chưng wrapping competitions, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors at GO! Thăng Long in Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Kiều Oanh, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, praised the initiative, noting its contribution to diversifying the market and promoting regional products.

“Tết is not just about food but about family and tradition. This programme helps showcase Việt Nam’s cultural richness and supports local producers,” she said.

This event is part of Central Retails efforts to realise its commitment of “contributing to the prosperity of Việt Nam” through enhanced shopping experiences. — VNS