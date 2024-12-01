Top 10 reputable logistics companies in 2024 announced

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report JSC has announced the list of top 10 most reputable logistics companies for 2024.

A ceremony to honour the winners is scheduled for January 2025 in Hà Nội.

Vietnam Report named top ten reputable logistics businesses in various categories: international logistics services for third and fourth parties, warehousing, and freight forwarding; freight transport and port exploitation, express delivery, and last-mile delivery.

The selections are based on three main criteria: financial capacity as reflected in the most recent financial statements; media reputation, assessed through the Media Coding method, which involves analysing articles about the company across influential media channels; and results from surveys of research subjects and stakeholders conducted in November 2024.

Vũ Đăng Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said that in 2024, Việt Nam's logistics industry witnessed a strong recovery thanks to export growth, the Government’s supporting measures, and improvements in global supply chains.

Việt Nam's exports grew by 14.9 per cent in the first ten months of 2024, reaching US$335.6 billion, marking a strong recovery from a decline in 2023. Key export sectors such as electronics, textiles, and agricultural products continue to make significant contributions to the overall export turnover. Notably, exports to the US, Việt Nam's largest market, approached $100 billion, with a trade surplus exceeding $86 billion, an increase of 26.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

He added that this positive outcome is partly due to the shift of production from China to Việt Nam in the context of diversifying global supply chains.

The recovery in exports has driven growth in the logistics sector. The total volume of goods transported through seaports increased by about 14 per cent in the first ten months of 2024, reaching over 570 million tonnes. Of that, dry cargo and containers made up a significant proportion, with handling volumes exceeding 321 million tonnes and 191 million tonnes, respectively.

Additionally, the expansion of industrial zones, which play a central role in the export supply chain, has contributed to the growing demand for logistics, Vinh said. — VNS