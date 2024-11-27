Deforestation, forest land encroachment increase in Đắk Lắk Province

ĐẮK LẮK – Deforestation and forest land encroachment for farming in Đắk Lắk Province continue to increase within forestry areas managed by Krông Bông Forestry Company.

Despite various measures implemented by local authorities and forest managers to curb the situation, the issue has not yet 'cooled down'.

Meanwhile, deforestation and forest land encroachment are becoming more sophisticated, occurring persistently and silently, putting forest resources at constant risk of destruction.

The Krông Bông Forestry Company manages and protects 24,450ha of forests and forest lands located in areas bordering Đắk Lắk Province's Ea Kar and M'Đắk districts and Khánh Vĩnh District in Khánh Hòa Province.

As of mid-November, the company documented 478 forestry law violations, including 341 cases of deforestation affecting 90.8 hectares and 118 cases of illegal land encroachment impacting 44.5 hectares.

These alarming figures highlight the severity of the situation in the company’s managed areas.

At subzone 1138, an entire hillside near the border with Ea Kar and M'Đắk districts has been completely cleared for short-term crop cultivation. Nearby hills revealed many trees that had been cut down, burned, and replaced with seasonal crops.

Nguyễn Văn Dược, a staff member at Chư Hoa Subdivision, said that forest clearing for crop cultivation often occurs at night and early morning. Deforestation and land encroachment have persisted over time, with small-scale activities occurring daily.

Accessing subzone 1138 requires the forest protection team to travel over 20km using motorcycles, boats and on foot through forested areas, taking nearly half a day.

The complex terrain, difficult access and limited manpower make night patrols and raids challenging.

Exploiting these conditions, individuals engaged in deforestation and land encroachment clear and burn forest land and plant crops at night or early morning, when authorities find it difficult to reach the site.

According to Bùi Quốc Tuấn, the company’s general director, deforestation and land encroachment in 2024 have become increasingly complex, with over 30 incidents occurring monthly, most involving small-scale clearing to gradually encroach on forest land for farming.

This pattern has created fragmented deforestation resembling "leopard spots" within the company’s managed areas, Tuấn said.

The situation is expected to remain complicated and unpredictable.

Handling these cases reveals increasingly sophisticated and organised tactics, primarily occurring at night, with scouts using radios to alert others to evade authorities.

Deforesters often destroy small trees first, then use fire to burn large trees in the dry season, and chemicals at tree stumps to kill trees.

These actions significantly hinder the efforts of forest protection teams to detect and prevent deforestation.

Although each incident involves small areas of forest destruction, the rising number of deforestation and land encroachment cases continues unabated.

The persistent efforts to clear land for farming further complicate forest management and protection.

This reality places forest resources at constant risk of degradation.

According to Tuấn, to combat deforestation and land encroachment, the company has mobilised all available personnel from six subdivisions and one rapid-response team to reinforce "hotspots" and improve forest management and protection.

The company aims to establish forest checkpoints in areas frequently affected by deforestation and land encroachment.

Hoàng Quốc Thư, deputy head of the Krông Bông Forest Protection Department, said that recent efforts involved collaboration with forest owners and local forces to enhance forest management and protection, particularly within areas managed by Krông Bông Forestry Company.

This collaboration has helped detect and handle numerous incidents of forest resource exploitation. Joint forces have implemented measures such as checkpoints, ambushes and raids on offenders.

However, deforestation and land encroachment remain serious issues, he said. VNS