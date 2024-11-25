Prolonged rainfall and landslides disrupt life in central region

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Due to the escalating threat of heavy downpours and flooding after a week of rain, the People’s Committee of Phú Lộc District in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province relocated dozens of households from areas at high risk of landslides to safer temporary shelters on Monday morning, while schools have been closed across the province as a precaution.

A total of 43 households from Lộc Tiến, Lộc Trì, Lộc Bình and Lộc Điền communes have been moved.

According to the Thừa Thiên-Huế Hydrometeorological Station, from November 18 to the morning of November 25, the province experienced intense rainfall.

Rainfall during this period ranged from 100 to 400mm, with mountain areas in A Lưới, Nam Đông, Phong Điền and Hương Trà Town seeing between 400 and 850mm. Some regions recorded exceptionally high rainfall, reaching over 2,000mm.

Weather forecasts indicate that from the evening of November 26 to November 28, the province will continue to experience rainfall due to the impact of a moderate to strong cold front bringing scattered heavy showers to several areas.

At 7am on November 25, water levels in the Hương River at the Kim Long station were measured at 2.99m, 0.51m below alarm level 3, while the Bồ River at the Phú Ốc station stood at 3.64m, 0.64m above alarm level 2.

Meanwhile, the province’s hydropower and irrigation reservoirs are operating within safe parameters, with water levels and inflow/outflow rates remaining balanced.

As a precautionary measure, all students in the province were given the day off on November 25 to ensure their safety.

The People’s Committees across the province have deployed teams to monitor flood-prone areas, guide traffic through submerged routes, and advise residents on the risks of drowning. Local authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines, reinforcing the "four on-site" response strategy to manage the crisis effectively.

In Quảng Nam Province’s Nam Trà My District, landslides triggered by prolonged rain have severely damaged the newly completed Răng Chuỗi school in Trà Tập Commune.

A section of a classroom wall collapsed, and school supplies were destroyed.

Classes have been temporarily moved to the old campus while plans for reinforcement are being developed. Recovery efforts have been hampered by continuous rain and unstable terrain.

Prolonged downpours have also caused severe flooding in Nghĩa Hành District and Đức Phổ Town, Quảng Ngãi Province.

Nearly 90 homes in Phổ Minh Ward are submerged under 40cm to 1.5m of water due to the Trà Câu River breaching its banks.

The rapid rise in floodwaters left many residents unable to get their belongings in time.

Local authorities have evacuated residents, provided emergency supplies such as instant noodles and drinking water, and moved livestock to safer areas.

Rising water levels of the Vệ River have cut off roads in Hành Tín Đông and Hành Tín Tây Communes, with provincial road 624B also submerged and at risk of further landslides.

Provincial authorities are monitoring weather developments closely and evacuating residents from flood-prone and high-risk areas.

Water levels on the Vệ River are expected to peak at 5.3 to 5.5m, surpassing alarm level 3 and causing widespread flooding downstream. — VNS