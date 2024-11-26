Rare Asiatic black bear found in Quảng Trị nature reserve

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Management Board of Bắc Hướng Hoá Nature Reserve in the central province of Quảng Trị announced on November 26 that a 150-kg Asiatic black bear, listed as an endangered species, was discovered in a forested area in the reserve through a camera trap system.

Accordingly, the bear, classified as a rare and endangered species under Group IB, was discovered as teams of the Management Board and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Việt Nam collaborated to set up camera traps to investigate the presence of the saola (scientifically known as Pseudoryx nghetinhensis) in the reserve.

Comprehensive measures have been arranged to protect and preserve this rare species.

The Asiatic black bear, scientifically known as Ursus thibetanus or Ursus tibetanus, is also referred to as the Tibetan black bear, Himalayan black bear, or Asian black bear. It is listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red Data Book of Threatened Species as a vulnerable species among those facing threats. This rare animal is at risk of extinction due to habitat loss, poaching, and other environmental pressures. — VNS