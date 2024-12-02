PM urges rapid technology mastery in renewable energy development

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday asked the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to accelerate technology transfer for wind turbine and blade production by 2026, ultimately achieving full technology mastery for offshore wind energy development.

Speaking at a series of events hosted by Petrovietnam and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) in the southern province of Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu, the Government leader expressed his delight at the achievements that the group has obtained despite formidable challenges, including completing the construction of Thái Bình 2 thermal power plant and proactively implementing the Block B gas – electricity project, making significant contributions to the state budget.

Noting noted that PTSC’s total offshore wind energy contract value has amounted to approximately US$2 billion, securing employment through 2029, he said the milestone underscored Petrovietnam's transformation into an energy corporation that extends beyond traditional oil and gas development to encompass the renewable energy sector such as wind power and offshore electricity generation.

He asked the group to develop infrastructure, restructure management approaches and invest in human resources so as to serve its new development phase. Besides, it must strive for a 15-20 per cent annual growth, aligning with the country’s objectives of becoming an upper middle-income country with a modern industry by 2030 and a developed nation with high-income by 2045.

PM Chính expressed his confidence that with their tradition, fortune and potential, Petrovietnam and PTSC in particular will foster new growth motives while carrying out digital transformation, green transition, circular economy and energy transition and promoting renewable energy potential, contributing to the global development trend.

He asked ministries, sectors and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province to join hands with the Government to build rational mechanisms and policies for the group, revise relevant laws, and outline planning to facilitate businesses’ development.

Additionally, the PM stressed that Petrovietnam must continue expanding international cooperation to bring benefits to the nation and protect the national territorial sovereignty, noting the group and PTSC need to have better coordination with competent agencies to create breakthroughs for development, making contributions to building a prosperous nation and improving the people’s livelihoods.

At the events, PM Chính participated in several ceremonies for key projects implemented by PTSC, comprising the launching and handover of offshore wind foundation platforms for Denmark’s Orsted Group under the CHW2204 project and the groundbreaking ceremony for transformer stations for the Baltica offshore wind farm project – among the largest ones in the world.

He also witnessed the exchange of significant contracts on the development of Lạc Đà Vàng (golden camel) oil field and offshore wind foundation manufacturing and supplying between PTSC and its partners. — VNS