Yên Bái grants investment registration certificate for US$87 industrial park project

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Yên Bái Province has granted the investment registration certificate for what is forecast to become the district's second largest industrial zone.

The certificate was awarded for the Trấn Yên Industrial Park infrastructure construction and business investment project Phase 1 to Viglacera Corporation JSC.

Phase 1 of the project will span 254.59 hectares, with an investment goal of constructing and operating industrial infrastructure. The total expected investment capital is VNĐ2.18 trillion (US$87.3 million).

The project implementation progress will span from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2028.

The provincial Party Secretary, Trần Huy Tuấn, emphasised that once operational, Phase 1 of the Trấn Yên Industrial Park project would become the province's second-largest industrial zone. It is expected to play a key role in driving Yên Bái's socio-economic development.

The project aligns with the province's strategy of attracting investment and fostering industrial growth in the northern midlands and mountainous regions.

The industrial park is expected to create high-value contributions to industrial production and export turnover while accelerating the economic transformation of Trấn Yên District and Yên Bái Province towards industrialisation and modernisation.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, General Director of Viglacera Corporation JSC, said the project would soon commence construction, providing an excellent opportunity to attract investors.

He asked for the province's assistance in land clearance, electricity supply and clean water access to ensure timely project execution.

Viglacera Corporation is committed to prioritising wastewater treatment and deploying the project at the highest speed to draw investors to Yên Bái.

The Trấn Yên Industrial Park, located in Bảo Hưng and Minh Quân communes, Trấn Yên District, is expected to cover 339 hectares and operate as a multi-sector industrial park. It will focus on agricultural and forestry product processing, high-end building materials, mineral processing, chemicals, consumer goods, high-tech industries and supporting industries. — VNS