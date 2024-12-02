Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Yên Bái grants investment registration certificate for US$87 industrial park project

December 02, 2024 - 15:24
The project is expected to create high-value contributions to industrial production and export turnover while accelerating the economic transformation of Trấn Yên District and Yên Bái Province.
At the investment registration certificate awarding ceremony. — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Yên Bái Province has granted the investment registration certificate for what is forecast to become the district's second largest industrial zone.

The certificate was awarded for the Trấn Yên Industrial Park infrastructure construction and business investment project Phase 1 to Viglacera Corporation JSC.

Phase 1 of the project will span 254.59 hectares, with an investment goal of constructing and operating industrial infrastructure. The total expected investment capital is VNĐ2.18 trillion (US$87.3 million).

The project implementation progress will span from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2028.

The provincial Party Secretary, Trần Huy Tuấn, emphasised that once operational, Phase 1 of the Trấn Yên Industrial Park project would become the province's second-largest industrial zone. It is expected to play a key role in driving Yên Bái's socio-economic development.

The project aligns with the province's strategy of attracting investment and fostering industrial growth in the northern midlands and mountainous regions.

The industrial park is expected to create high-value contributions to industrial production and export turnover while accelerating the economic transformation of Trấn Yên District and Yên Bái Province towards industrialisation and modernisation.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, General Director of Viglacera Corporation JSC, said the project would soon commence construction, providing an excellent opportunity to attract investors.

He asked for the province's assistance in land clearance, electricity supply and clean water access to ensure timely project execution.

Viglacera Corporation is committed to prioritising wastewater treatment and deploying the project at the highest speed to draw investors to Yên Bái.

The Trấn Yên Industrial Park, located in Bảo Hưng and Minh Quân communes, Trấn Yên District, is expected to cover 339 hectares and operate as a multi-sector industrial park. It will focus on agricultural and forestry product processing, high-end building materials, mineral processing, chemicals, consumer goods, high-tech industries and supporting industries. — VNS

industrial zone investor investment challenges development industrial park

Related Stories

Economy

Yên Bái seeks investment from RoK businesses

The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái on October 27 and the Hải Phong Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

see also

More on this story

Economy

Public investment stocks face challenges

A key issue affecting public investment firms is the slow progress in land clearance and capital disbursement. Delays in land clearance, often due to compensation issues and the risk of cost escalation, pose significant challenges.
Economy

More efforts needed in waste recycling

Waste should be considered a resource, which requires policies and mechanisms to help make waste treatment a part of Việt Nam’s future circular economy model, said representatives from local communities, scientists and policymakers at a conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom