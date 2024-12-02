Việt Nam's OCOP products debut at AF-L'ARTIGIANO IN FIERA 2024 in Milan

MILAN — For the first time, Việt Nam is showcasing its OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products at the prestigious AF-L'ARTIGIANO IN FIERA International Handicraft Fair 2024, held in Milan, Italy, from November 30 to December 8.

This globally renowned fair features over 10,000 stalls and attracts participation from countries across Europe, Asia the Americas and Africa, drawing more than one million visitors annually.

Under the theme 'Việt Nam’s OCOP Products: Gathering Values, Spreading Culture', Việt Nam’s pavilion spans 200 square metres, with 100 square metres hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the remaining 100 square metres by the Hà Nội People’s Committee. The space showcases nearly a hundred OCOP-certified products and handicrafts with export potential from 20 businesses and cooperatives.

The exhibition includes processed agricultural products such as tea, coffee, cashew nuts, macadamia nuts, lotus products, coconut-based goods and dried fruits, alongside handicrafts like embroidery, silk, bamboo and rattan products, interior and exterior decorations, carvings, bags and gifts.

All displayed items are 5-star OCOP-certified, reflecting the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of Việt Nam.

Beyond displaying products, Việt Nam’s pavilion integrates cultural promotion and highlights rural tourism. Visitors can sample products, view multimedia presentations and learn about OCOP items linked to Việt Nam’s rich cultural tapestry.

The event also seeks to foster commercial opportunities in the Italian and European markets.

Participating units hope to expand international distribution channels, gather feedback from global customers and establish partnerships with European trade entities and consumers. — VNS