Yên Bái seeks investment from RoK businesses

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái on October 27 and the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Trần Huy Tuấn emphasised that the conference was expected to help Korean businesses and investors to better understand the province’s potential, advantages and its investment attraction policies.

The province called on Korean businesses to actively recommend solutions to help Yên Bái remove investors’ difficulties and provide them with favourable conditions to do business in the province.

Cha Sung Wook, Deputy General Director of the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi), said that through studying Yên Bái's potential and strengths, he hoped that Korean investors will invest in Việt Nam in general, and Yên Bái in particular in different areas, including processing industry, new material production, clean energy, electronic component production, traditional handicrafts, services, and healthcare

Many Korean businesses highly appreciated Yên Bái's recent development, especially its transport infrastructure, as well as the province's attention and efforts to create favourable conditions for investors.

Vũ Văn Chung, Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, said Yên Bái has paid attention to investing in synchronous infrastructure and convenient traffic connectivity so its industrial clusters and parks have much room for development.

The inter-regional cooperation between Yên Bái province and Hai Phong city promotes mutual development and attracts Korean investors, he said.

At the conference, representatives from agencies of Yên Bái province signed cooperation agreements with those from Hải Phòng city and the RoK to enhance exchange activities and experience sharing in investment, trade, tourism, healthcare, and agricultural product consumption. — VNS