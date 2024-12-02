Phenikaa Group, Vicostone named in top 100 sustainable businesses in VN

HÀ NỘI — Phenikaa Group and its subsidiary, Vicostone Joint Stock Company, have been honoured as two of the country's top 100 sustainable businesses in 2024.

This is the seventh consecutive year Phenikaa has been named on the list, the consecutive eighth time for Vicostone.

The Corporate Sustainability Index Programme (CSI 100), organised by the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development under the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, is renowned as one of the top prestigious awards to applaud sustainable development of businesses in Việt Nam since 2016.

Via a thorough assessment covering four areas; sustainable development, administration, environment and labour, the programme seeks to honour pioneering enterprises who undertake work responsibly. It encourages the firms to apply the Sustainable Business Index (CSI) in corporate governance as leverage to foster sustainable development.

A representative from Phenikaa said that the group and its affiliates have recognised the challenges brought by climate change and their responsibilities in ensuring their business growth and environmental protection. Thus top priority has been given to environmental, social and governance issues.

With a direction towards sustainable development and a firm foundation in science and technology, especially in the industrial sector, Phenikaa has not only complied with international standards of manufacturing, quality, and environment but also facilitated its machinery and technical innovation to minimise the impact on the environment and improve business performance.

The group has also made greater efforts to research and develop new solutions to solve environmental and social challenges, typically green technology products such as AMR pallet mover robots and autonomous UAV solutions. That has helped increase labour capacities, minimise carbon commissions to the environment and make a contribution to the country's net zero goal.

It has also developed a system of educational institutions qualified for international standards from primary to secondary education (Phenikaa School) and higher education (Phenikaa University) while spending billions of đồng in implementing social corporate responsibility programmes. — VNS