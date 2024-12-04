2024 Vietnam Business Day opens shop in Japan

TOKYO — The Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA) on Tuesday held the 2024 Vietnam Business Day with the theme “Shared Vision, Shared Success".

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu described it as an important occasion with significant meaning for the association in particular and the Vietnamese business community in general.

He expressed his hope that in the coming time, the association will expand its presence, admit more members, and carry out more practical activities that benefit both its members and the community, while also reinforcing the position of Vietnamese enterprises in Japan.

VJBA President Tống Kim Giao said that 2025 will be a crucial year as the association sets higher goals for connecting businesses from both countries. It plans to organise several business trips to Việt Nam to enhance the effectiveness of Việt Nam-Japan investment cooperation, strengthen human resources training, and expand the network of experts to help enterprises adapt to new challenges.

Building on the success of the first event held in 2023, the second edition aims to promote trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges between the Vietnamese and Japanese business communities.

In a related development, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse is paying a State visit to Japan which is expected to open up many opportunities for bilateral trade cooperation.

After more than five decades since the two countries established the diplomatic ties, the friendship and cooperation between Việt and Japan have grown increasingly strong. In particular, the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world reflects a high level of political trust and opens a new period of substantive and effective cooperation across all fields. — VNS