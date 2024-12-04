Forum seeks to boost Việt Nam-China agro-forestry-fisheries trade

LẠNG SƠN — A forum was held in the northern border province of Lạng Sơn on Tuesday to seek ways to enhance the agro-forestry-fisheries trade between Việt Nam and its neighbour China.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the provincial People’s Committee, the forum offered an opportunity for businesses, producers, and exporters to raise proposals to ministries, agencies, and management agencies of both countries.

Lê Thanh Hòa, Deputy Director of the MARD’s Department of Quality, Processing, and Market Development, noted that China is Việt Nam's largest trading partner and a key market for agro-forestry-fishery exports.

The bilateral trade accounts for a quarter of Việt Nam's total trade with the world. In turn, Vietnam is one of China's largest trading partners globally and the largest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he continued.

Agro-forestry-fisheries trade has seen steady growth, with the value reaching US$16 billion in the first 11 months of this year, up 13.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

China has approved the entry of 11 dairy factories and products, along with nine bird’s nest businesses of Việt Nam. It has recognised a list of 48 live aquatic species and 128 products eligible for import into the country. To date, 596 Vietnamese companies have been licensed to ship aquatic products to the country.

Chinese representatives revealed Vietnamese fruits and other products like green bean cake, coconut candy, and dried lychee are highly favoured in their country.

MARD Deputy Minister Trần Thanh Nam said as part of efforts to implement the Việt Nam-China joint statement on further strengthening their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the sides have agreed to enhance the bilateral trade. — VNS