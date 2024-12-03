AirAsia announces five new routes to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — In line with plans to leverage Việt Nam’s strategic location and significant appeal as one of the airline’s hubs in the Indochina region, AirAsia continues to focus on launching new routes to the popular destination.

New routes announced recently include HCM City to Phnom Penh commencing from December 22 and from Hà Nội to Phnom Penh launching from January 24, 2025.

Adding to the continued expansion of AirAsia in Việt Nam, flights from Phú Quốc to Bangkok (Don Muang Airport) returned recently on October 27, while flights from Đà Lạt to Kuala Lumpur recommenced on November 1. The first-ever services between HCM City and Malaysia's Kota Kinabalu are set to launch on December 3.

AirAsia Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll said AirAsia commits to boosting affordable connectivity to Việt Nam as the airline continues to resume operations to the country post COVID-19, bringing over 1.7 million visitor seats annually to the ‘Land of the Rising Dragon’ with the launch of these five new routes based on strong demand trends.

“Việt Nam has always been among our most popular destinations. It is now over 19 years since our first flight to the country and we are excited about the huge potential of not only these new services, but also significant growth opportunities in the future.”

On the launch of the Cambodia routes into Việt Nam, Vissoth Nam, CEO of AirAsia Cambodia said: “We are excited to add Việt Nam to AirAsia Cambodia’s fast-growing network of international destinations.

"As the newest low-cost airline in Cambodia which launched in May this year, we are witnessing strong demand for services in ASEAN and beyond. While there are many similarities between Cambodia and Việt Nam, they are also very different, offering unique and affordable experiences that will prove popular with both local citizens of both countries and global visitors to the region.”

AirAsia Group already flies 165 flights weekly to and from Việt Nam (providing more than 1.5 million visitor seats annually into the region). With the new services, the airline will be flying 195 flights weekly to and from Việt Nam (or over 1.7 million visitor seats annually). — VNS