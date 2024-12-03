Impressive Vietnamese goods at international handicrafts fair in Italy

Following the success of the International Handicrafts Fair (AF L’ARTIGIANO 2023) in Milan, Italy, the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, participate again in the 2024 event.

The ongoing 28th International Handicrafts Fair features an exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and promoting OCOP products, handicrafts, and agricultural food products from Vietnam. The exhibition space highlights contributions from 16 businesses based in Hanoi and various other provinces.

The “Hanoi - Vietnam” booth, spanning 84sq.m within a nearly 200sq.m national Vietnam booth area, will be elegantly and impressively decorated. It will showcase a diverse array of OCOP products and high-quality export-oriented handicrafts from Hanoi and Vietnam. Visitors can expect to see ceramics, embroidery, silk, bamboo and rattan items, interior and exterior decor, carvings, bags, gift items, and specialty food products such as tea, various dried fruits, cashews, macadamias, fruit juices, and more.

The booth particularly highlights products from eight reputable and high-quality companies based in Hanoi, including Green House Cooperative (Handysilk brand); VietEthnic International Trade Co., Ltd.; Vietnam Laser Technology Co., Ltd.; Kochi Import-Export and Technology Development Co., Ltd.; P&T Vietnam Food Co., Ltd.; Quang Minh Ceramics JSC; Gigaherbs Vietnam Agriculture JSC; and Minh An Import-Export, Trade, and Tourism Co., Ltd.

Additionally, several Vietnamese enterprises independently participate, offering fruit preserves, herbal teas, embroidered items, ceramic lamps, and more.

The national Vietnam booth is designed as an open space, providing opportunities for product sampling and engagement. It offers visitors an immersive experience in Vietnam’s regional culture and products under the theme: “Vietnamese OCOP Products: Converging Values - Spreading Culture”.

During the opening ceremony on November 30, Mr. Enrico Brambilla, Secretary General of the Milan Handicrafts Federation, highly appreciated Vietnam’s return and emphasised its strengths in ceramics and silk products. He expressed readiness to cooperate and support Vietnam’s participation in the 2025 International Handicrafts Fair.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung urged the fair organisers to share experiences from other countries for achieving high efficiency, assist in product selection, design, promotion, and provide market trend information, including insights into wholesalers. Both sides discussed specific activities and preparations for Vietnam’s future participation in upcoming fairs.

Vietnamese booths attracted a large number of visitors right from the opening day. Vietnamese products were praised for their uniqueness, vibrancy, and distinctiveness.

Beyond showcasing OCOP products, handicrafts, gifts, and agricultural food items, a roundtable cooperation seminar on the Vietnam-Italy handicraft industry was organised.

Participants included representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Agricultural Trade Promotion Center and the Central New Rural Coordination Office), the Hanoi People’s Committee (Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development), and notable figures like Mr. Beppe Pisani, President of the Small and Medium Enterprises Federation in Lombardy’s fashion sector (CNA Fedemoda Lombardia), and Mr. Jean Blanchaert, an artisan and expert in Milan’s handicraft scene. Mr. Blanchaert, who has visited Vietnam many times, emphasized the need for Vietnamese craft villages to enhance product quality and train young artisans through global design courses. Upon returning, these individuals could collaborate with local artisans to create traditional yet innovative products, aligning with consumer trends. The seminar highlighted the strengths of each country’s handicraft industry and exchanged ideas on consumer and aesthetic trends for sustainable development.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy also arranged for the delegation to meet with the Vicenza Handicrafts Federation and visit local ceramics and handicraft workshops in Vicenza. Activities included working with leaders of the Vicenza Handicrafts Federation and visiting companies like UNION, VBC, and Ceramiche Lorenzon.

The 28th Artigiano International Handicrafts Fair takes place at the Exhibition Center in Milan, capital of the Lombardy region, Italy's largest economic and cultural center, from November 30 to December 8.

The fair was attended by nearly 2,800 businesses from 90 countries around the world, including Vietnamese businesses.